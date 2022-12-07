Images of media scrums in Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary trailer aren't related to them and people are mad

There’s a lot being said about the upcoming documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But a fresh wave of criticism has emerged due to the use of “misleading” stock images used in the trailer.

After a teaser-trailer was released last week, Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer for the couple's Harry & Meghan series on Tuesday (NZT) which shows short snippets of throngs of paparazzi and media photographing the royals.

The short clips of the hounding press, images of Princess Diana, and the voiceover from Prince Harry suggest a key theme of the series is around the couple’s privacy being invaded.

But, there’s a problem. As online sleuths have pointed out, some of the images and videos used of the media packs are from times when Harry and Meghan weren’t actually the subject matter.

Courtesy of Prince Harry/Netflix This image released by Netflix shows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from the upcoming documentary Harry & Meghan, directed by Liz Garbus.

For instance, one clip is believed to be from outside a UK court when model Katie Price was due to be sentenced for drink-driving on December 15, 2021, BuzzFeed reported. Another crowd shot of the press mob is believed to be from 2011 at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the New York Post reported.

Another clip is from May 2019, when Michael Cohen, a then personal lawyer to former US president Donald Trump, is getting into a car. The snippet is shown about 50 seconds into the trailer right before a snippet of Princess Diana is shown where she is covering her face from paparazzi.

Another contentious clip where Harry, Meghan and their son Archie are the subject matter is from their tour in South Africa in 2019. This image shows press taking photos of the royal family from a balcony, and again gives the impression of an invasion of privacy.

However, Evening Standard royal reporter Robert Jobson has criticised the use of this particular shot, and given context around it.

“This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there,” he said in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet he said: “It’s just a misperception of the truth. We were covering an official visit where they had taxpayer funded protection and all the trappings. This is just nonsense. The palace was not part of some ‘set up’. No conspiracy here, just lies, and misuse of photos taken from pools [official photographs].”

A source defended the use of stock images, saying it was “standard practice” according to The Telegraph.

The UK website said a source familiar with the Netflix documentary confirmed that Harry and Meghan did not have editorial control of the trailer themselves, but said the choice of footage was “standard practice in documentary and trailer production”.

"You use stock images to tell a story,” they said. “It's not meant to be literal in a trailer.”