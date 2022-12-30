One road, 14 residents and a very peculiar film

If you lived on Moana Rd in Wellington’s Days Bay, chances are high you’d be commandeered to act in Murray Reece’s films.

The Eastbourne residents who star in his comedy feature Where’s George? know the drill by now. When Murray drops round with a script, you’ve got to say yes.

Fourteen residents from five families led the cast in Reece’s latest project. None are actors – amateurs, the lot of them.

Five years in the making, the (non) actors at last saw the fruits of their labour at Petone’s Lighthouse Cinema One this month. A captive audience who cheered at the appearance of each neighbour on the big screen. In old school cinemas, Jaffas would have rolled.

Murray Reece/Supplied Peter Northcote, right, plays Warren Scrute to Cathy Gamba's synchronised swimming Camille, left, in Where’s George?

After years of filming their scenes without much idea what the story was actually about, they finally got to see the jigsaw puzzle complete, kind of. Some of them are still a bit vague on the plot.

But Reece’s neighbours, as well as a few of locals from the village round the corner in the seaside Lower Hutt suburb, were pretty glad to see the long-awaited film in the can and on the screen.

Reece has sweet-talked his fellow Moana Road-ers into acting in various short films over the years, but this is their first feature.

And it’s a doozy.

In a nutshell, Where’s George? is the tale of a failed journalist on a quest to restore his own sense of self-worth by “seemingly” uncovering the story behind why residents on one street have lost their minds.

Murray Reece/Supplied Helena Cvitanovich, Brent Oliver and Beena Hegde - all three non actors are Reece’s neighbours.

Imagine a man with a box on his head walking a greyhound in the bush, a chap vacuuming the road. A boy who thinks he’s a snail. It’s nuts. But it’s funny as hell.

The last film Reece made with his neighbours was equally bonkers. His rabbit was cast in the lead role. You get the picture.

Cathy Gamba, who lives a few doors down from Reece, plays one half of a synchronised swimming duo in the film.

“If you ask me what was unusual, really, the whole thing was unusual. We didn't even know what the story was about – just something blossoming inside Murray’s head.

“[But] it is a gift Murray has given us. We are all very close in this street … he really cemented that with his movie.”

Murray Reece/Supplied Beverley Wallace and Russell Smith in Where's George, a film by Murray Reece made with his Days Bay neighbours.

And that’s the crux of it, really.

They are all great mates, says Reece, who has lived on Moana Rd for 14 years. “We’re just very close friends.”

Playing the lead role is Russell Smith, an Eastbourne local and Reece’s long time pal – and the only professional actor among the rag tag cast.

Reece himself is behind the camera filming while also playing the role of George, the cameraman. You hear him but no one ever sees George, hence the film's title.

As he wrote the script he knew the cast was right there on his doorstep.

Murray Reece/Supplied Days Bay resident Peter Northcote plays a mad scientist in Murray Reece's feature film staring a very local cast.

It was a bonus using amateurs in the zero budget film, he says. They were all mates and rather importantly, they were free.

“I didn’t ask ‘would you like to be in the film?’. They would just say no. So I would just present a scene written for them and say ‘here, do this’ and it worked marvellously.”

Murray Reece sounds like a man who you can’t refuse.

Take Beverley Wallace from across the road. Reece popped over one day, and before she knew it she was ‘hired’.

Murray Reece/Supplied Gus Reece and Beverley Wallace as Gary and Gran.

The unlikely star plays Grandma like she was made for the role.

“When Murray asked me, I thought, yeah, I’ll be Grandma ... It was just like being myself, that’s why it was plausible.”

How interesting to see herself on the big screen at Petone Lighthouse, a cinema where she usually watches other actors do their bit.

If she had any regrets it might have been that she didn’t wear lipstick. And maybe that scarf wasn’t the right one to wear in one particular scene, she says.

She’s acted before, if you consider playing a ghost in Shakespeare’s Hamlet as a teenager. That’s pretty firmly etched in her memory – reading her lines from under the floorboards in her classroom. It was dark down there.

But this, she says, was a walk in the park in comparison.

Supplied Murray Reece on location filming Where's George? in the Days Bay bush.

A five-year shoot has its hurdles, though, says Reece, 81.

Continuity was a nightmare. Beards were shaved, hair was cut. Weight was lost and gained. Reece’s son Gus, who was 17 when he shot his first scene and 21 by the last, had his transformation explained in a throw-away line as having had a rather serious growth spurt.

For Reece, who wrote, directed, edited and acted in Where's George? the project became a bit of an obsession. He plugged away on it for hundreds of hours in his cluttered office – a dimly lit den filled with screens and keyboards and recording equipment.

Murray Reece/Supplied Russell Smith, left, and Jerome Cvitanovich as Russell 'Rissole' Smith and Bishop Lott.

He had help in the form of Don Paulin​, another village local and a professional soundy, who gave up a year of his spare time to work on the post-production sound from a mixing suite at the bottom of his garden.

Reece’s partner and audio director/producer Prue Langbein​ was a behind-the-scenes star on location sound and as general gofer.

But it was really made on the sniff of an oily rag. Reece didn’t call the production company Penniless Films for nothing.

Film projects usually have a director, a cameraman, a sound designer, a set designer, and everybody else, says Jerome Cvitanovich​ from a few doors down, “and yet Murray has done this on shoestring, and he’s done it all.”

Cvitanovich, who plays a mung bean-eating bishop in the film, says the filming didn’t go unnoticed in the community. He recalled someone writing their concerns on the Eastbourne Community Facebook page – a busy cyber highway of gossip and intrigue – about a silver car that kept suspiciously showing up outside their house.

“I saw a picture of the car and thought ‘Oh bloody hell, that’s Murray doing take-10 on some scene he’s working on’.”

Murray Reece/Supplied Sisters Sofija and Helena Cvitanovich in a scene from Reece's film.

Cvitanovich’s wife, Biljana​ Vignievich​, and their daughters Helena​ and Sofija​ were also cast.

Vignievich recalled, quite diplomatically, Reece’s “very interesting” style of filming.

“He calls and says ‘Would you have time on Monday between 9-10am, just half an hour?’ And we would start at 9 and finish at 5 in the afternoon. We got a bit hesitant to commit, but he wouldn't give up on saying it would only be half an hour.

“He was treating it like a Hollywood movie.”

Reece is a pro.

Ninety-six-year-old Shirley Burns, of lower-upper Moana Rd – the border is hazy – was completely tickled when she was cast as the obscurely named Rake Lady.

Murray Reece/Supplied Shirley Burns as the economically-named Rake Lady in Where's George?

“I love it that he made characters relevant to their lives. I’m always raking in my garden. It’s part of my life, raking up the leaves.

“I could walk down the road with my rake over my shoulder at the beginning of filming. Can’t now. Those were my better walking days.”

The cast may have been mainly amateurs, but Reece knows a thing or two about filmmaking.

In his early 20s he saw Ingmar Bergman’s The Virgin Spring and the dye was cast. He gave up art school for filmmaking and got a gig as a cameraman in the documentary department at the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation’s Wellington station WNTV-1.

He worked on series like Country Calendar but swiftly moved on to directing drama. Reece is a storyteller.

There were the soaps – Close to Home in New Zealand and The Sullivans across the ditch. He directed The God Boy, a film based on Ian Cross's rite of passage novel.

Independently, he made a film which included in its cast a very young David McPhail, but it was never finished because he couldn’t afford the sound mixing.

“I always thought by the time I’m 70 I’d like to make a feature film.”

It took another 11 years, he says, “but I’ve done it now”.

And there’s George.

The local community is considering crowdfunding another screening of Where’s George? Reece needs a certificate to get a commercial release.