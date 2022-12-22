How The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! author went from pickup artist to documentary star

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! begins screening in select New Zealand cinemas on January 11.

The world of self-help brought massive success for author Mark Manson.

In fact, after the release of the best-selling 2017 book The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! life may not be perfect, but now he is a guy with “obnoxious, rich-people frustrations”.

Marketed as the self-help book for people that hate self-help, it is continuing its trajectory towards world- domination with a documentary due for release next month.

Had Manson agreed to any of the early book-to-screen proposals, though, the adaptation may have had a far different look.

Early on, he was approached about recreating the book in a plethora of formats, from sitcoms and films to reality shows.

“Some of the ideas I was like ‘absolutely not’,” he laughs. Keeping up With the Kardashians, he says, was never on his must-do list.

“The only reason I saw to do a film or television show was to get the ideas across to people that don’t read books,” he says.

“And, to me, the most logical way to do that was a documentary.”

The success over recent years for Manson may not have changed him, but it has changed his lifestyle. And a big part of the appeal of his early writing was that it was coming from the views of an “everyday guy”.

“The more successful I’ve gotten, it’s become more difficult to keep that up. The reality of my life is different to most people’s these days,” he says.

Supplied Mark Manson in The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! which is released on January 11.

“The struggles definitely never end – they just change shape and form. And the frustrations – they become higher-quality frustrations. They become better frustrations,” he says.

Before teaching the world the art of dealing with the shit life throws at us, Manson once taught men the art of picking up women, as a pickup artist under the moniker Entropy in 2007. Parts of the job, he says, make him cringe these days.

He describes himself back then as a “very lost and hurt young man” who did not understand a lot about sex, love, romance and relationships.

He said the “pickup artist” industry was pretty toxic towards women, but also men, in that it taught them to view themselves in a “toxic” way.

“When I worked in the industry, within a year, I thought there needed to be a healthy alternative,” he says.

Lonely and insecure men should be taught confidence and dating skills, and he says that wound up being the bulk of the work within that industry. But after a couple of years he thought, “I’ve got to get out of here”.

“I remember I was talking to a friend of mine and was like, ‘if I’m 40 and teaching guys how to ask for phone numbers f...ing shoot me’.”

Supplied Mark Manson’s success, he says, has meant that rather than regular problems, he has 'obnoxious, rich-guy frustrations'.

He bailed on the industry when he was about 27 and says the sub-culture as a whole got negative publicity and focus on the worst coaches. He saw both positive and negative sides and most men who were involved at the time have similar views to him.

“I do think men’s dating advice is in a much healthier place these days – for the most part.

“Some of the advice back then, you’re just being an asshole. There’s no way around it. You're taking guys that have low social awareness and teaching them to be assholes.”

Looking back, are there any regrets?

“There are specific instances and behaviours I roll my eyes and regret, but I don’t regret the experience as a whole.”

But it was his writing that eventually made Manson a household name. His first book Models: Attract Women Through Honesty was released in 2011 – and he blogged regularly. But it was that second book, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! that dominated the self-help world.

Supplied Before becoming a successful author, Mark Manson worked as a pickup artist which he says was often just teaching men 'to be assholes'.

Being an “everyday guy” without qualifications or expertise stressed him out a little in the early days, but he was simply honest about what worked for him and never hid from the fact it may not work for everyone.

And the title helped. Manson laughs that the book title is a Trojan horse – tricking people into buying the book before realising a few pages in that they actually do have to give a f... about a lot of things.

And now the book is continuing its path to world domination with the documentary opening in cinemas in January.

Within the book he opened up about some of his most painful moments, he says, and those are highlighted even more in the film. The reasoning behind being more intimate and personal was simple.

If people are struggling, or feel like something is wrong with them, “they can realise they’re not alone and that this is common”.

“It’s liberating a little bit. There’s a natural bias in our minds that whatever we’re suffering, we convince ourselves nobody understands.”

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! opens in cinemas on January 11, 2023.