Barbie trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling enter a plastic fantastic world

Life is plastic and fantastic in the first-look teaser trailer for Barbie, a satirical, live-action take on the iconic doll directed by Greta Gerwig.

With Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Gerwig’s Barbie promises to be an out of this world splash of sound and colour.

The teaser shows quick snippets of Robbie waving towards a pink neighbourhood of life-size doll houses, followed by clips of bright blue and pink scenes with Gosling bearing his fists alongside friends and Robbie taking the dance floor.

The film, due for release in the US on July 21, also stars big names Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, and more.

Robbie had revealed Barbie would be a “totally different” take on the iconic doll, which first launched in 1959, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

“Something like Barbie where the [intellectual property], the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn't know you wanted,” she told the outlet.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Margot Robbie as Barbie in the first-look photo from the Barbie movie

Director Gerwig’s previous projects include quirky coming-of-age films Little Women, Lady Bird, and Frances Ha.

The film has been in the works since 2015, with comedian Amy Schumer originally set to star and co-write before she dropped out of the project in 2017.

Barbie is one of a number of planned Mattel projects, the next being a take on Polly Pocket written and directed by Girl’s Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins.

Watch the teaser trailer below.