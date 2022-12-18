'I'm sorry, Jaws ...': Spielberg regrets sending the world overboard with a hatred of sharks

Never before or since have two musical notes caused such destruction.

After an E followed by an F terrified viewers of Jaws, the population of sharks plummeted as millions were killed annually.

Now, almost 50 years after the film first made people afraid of what was lurking in the water, Steven Spielberg has expressed his regret at turning the world against the great white and its cousins.

Spielberg, who is 76 on Sunday, was asked by Lauren Laverne on the BBC's Desert Island Discs how he would feel if he were cast away on an island in shark-infested waters.

"That's one of the things I still fear," he said. "Not to get eaten by a shark, but that sharks are somehow mad at me for the feeding frenzy of crazy swordfishermen that happened after 1975, which I truly, and to this day, regret: the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film. I really, truly regret that."

The film, based on a best-selling novel by Peter Benchley, tells the story of a heroic police chief, a marine biologist and a shark hunter who team up to defeat a great white that has been killing people at the fictional American resort of Amity Island.

The academic Beryl Francis wrote in 2012 that the film "generated an unprecedented audience response of excitement and terror", which led to the idea of killer sharks becoming "entrenched in the psyche of bathers around the world, creating a fear that the media exploited".

George Burgess, Florida University's former fisheries biologist, once said that after the film's release, "there was a collective testosterone rush that went up and down the east coast of the United States".

Fishermen hoped to demonstrate their bravery by catching trophy sharks, and tournaments also sprang up.

By the end of the 1980s, the collapse of commercial swordfishing meant that fishermen turned their attention to selling the newly popular shark fillet and fins.

Benchley later said that he regretted publishing the book, which sold more than ten million copies. He became an ocean activist and shark conservationist.

Spielberg was 27 when he made the film, which won three Oscars. He went on to direct hits such as ET, Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Schindler's List.

The mechanical shark he used for filming was unreliable and kept breaking down, meaning that it only appeared on screen for the first time more than an hour in, and had just four minutes of screen time.

The Oscar-winning director told Desert Island Discs, to be broadcast on Sunday on Radio 4, that the technical problems made it a "better movie" because he "had to be resourceful and figure out how to create suspense and terror without seeing the shark itself".

While Jaws became known as much for John Williams's Oscar-winning menacing musical motif as the figure of the shark, Spielberg did not pick it as one of his eight tracks to take to a desert island.

His choices included Johann Sebastian Bach's "Little" Fugue in G Minor and Michelle by the Beatles.

