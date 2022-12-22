How do you create the world in Avatar: Way of the Water?

Avatar: The Way of Water is now screening in Kiwi cinemas.

Pioneer and world-builder Joe Letteri is the design genius behind such memorable digital creations as Gollum, King Kong and the Na’vi – the azure residents of Pandora in James Cameron’s Avatar.

The VFX mastermind has won four Oscars for his special effects work (for King Kong, The Return of the King, Avatar and The Two Towers), but to populate the new worlds of Pandora for Avatar: The Way of Water, Letteri and the team at Wētā FX had to invent photorealistic effects that cinema had never seen.

Britain Dalton, as Lo'ak, in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water."

To match the scale of the film’s ambition, Letteri coded world-first performance capture software, so audiences could instinctively believe in a new alien world.

“We wrote new software for the faces to help us overcome some of the difficulties we've had in the past,” Letteri told Stuff. “We used a neural network, or a series of neural networks, to understand when we see emotions in a face what are we really seeing – and then how do we carry that from a human actor to a character.”

The data that goes into creating a film like Avatar: The Way of Water is daunting – 1724 visual effects artists have contributed to the film since March 2017, which equals more than 67,000 crew weeks.

Only two shots in the film do not include VFX, meaning the storage required for this epic 192-minute film was 18.5 petabytes –18.5 times the amount used on the original Avatar.

Letteri’s favourite scene in the film, where the Sully family regroup in their home, took more than a year to complete just on its own.

No stranger to pioneering VFX (Letteri created Gollum through co-developing the subsurface scattering technique), Letteri and his team had to innovate several new tech products – including a facial system, water simulations, depth compositing, eyeline system and underwater performance capture.

“We wrote this new facial system for the performances and that’s the first time that we tested all of this coming together – the next generation of all the pieces of software.”

20th Century Studios/AP James Cameron’s creative vision, from the design of the underwater fauna to the lighting in the close-up shots, was pre-visualised in ‘templates’ for each shot.

In the US$250m (NZ$391m) sequel, Avatar’s original hero Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) becomes the target of the returning human invaders who force him on the run. Sully uproots the family to the peninsulas of Pandora, to reside under protection of the Metkayina clan and its leaders Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis).

“Jim wanted to bring in these physical differences to show this tribe is adapted to its living style in the water – the broader tails, the membranes in the eyes, arms and legs – to become more hydrodynamic,” Letteri said. “That was all part of it in a way that kind of enhances the fish-out-of-water story.”

Because vast sections of the film take place underwater, Letteri explained that the actors had to push themselves too.

“They all did extensive free-diving training. They would do two-minute takes underwater – it was pretty impressive to see.”

The Avatar sequel boasts dozens of stunning tableaux that feature Pandorans shimmering under the light of eclipses, new moons and the fires of war.

20th Century Studios Wētā FX used new technology and techniques to bring previously unseen realms of Pandora to life in Avatar: The Way of Water.

“We wrote a piece of software that traces the photons that are bouncing, or being absorbed, until some of them make their way into the camera,” Letteri explained.

“It’s a fairly difficult process to do that and turn it into photographs. To make that work ,we use a lot of real-world lighting – so what you’re seeing in there is a lot of real light from real skies.”

To create the photorealism of each digital creation – especially where they share the frame with humans – required major tech innovations.

With potentially three more Avatar films in the pipeline (Avatar 3 has already been shot, as well as the first act of Avatar 4, Lettiri said), Cameron’s vision of Pandora will only expand – a vision he began from scratch.

“A lot of the concept comes from stories that Jim will have. He’ll work that out with the production designers in LA. They would take sketches and artwork and start building low-resolution versions,” Letteri explained. “Once he’s shot that with his virtual cameras, we take that and start shooting with the hi-res versions and putting the colour and the texture in. It evolves along that path.”

20th Century Studios Avatar: The Way of Water is the largest VFX film Wētā FX has ever worked on, with a total of 4,001 shots.

So, what do these leaps in visual effects signal for the next phase of filmmaking? It all depends on the story, according to Letteri.

“Whatever the next story is going to be, we’ll create the tools and the techniques that we need to tell it – if we don't already have them.”

The next Avatar film, is already in the can, currently under the same intense post-production schedule – the fleet of artists designing this third instalment on the same painstaking frame-by-frame basis.

“We’ll know what’s to come out of it in two years’ time,” said Letteri. “So we’ll talk again then, right?”

Avatar: The Way of Water is now screening in cinemas nationwide.