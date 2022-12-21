Edie Falco filmed Avatar 2 so long ago she thought it had bombed at the box office

Actor Edie Falco has admitted she shot her scenes for Avatar 2: The Way of Water so long ago she thought the film had already released and flopped.

The four time Emmy winner appears in a supporting role in the film as General Frances Ardmore, a military commander on Pandora, whose mission is to make the planet inhabitable for the human race.

Appearing on an episode of US talk show The View, Falco revealed she filmed the sequel four years ago, and wasn’t aware of release plans.

“The second Avatar I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy and doing stuff,” Falco said.

READ MORE:

* Avatar: The Way of Water was a 'spiritual experience' for Kiwi star Cliff Curtis

* Avatar 2 has to be one of the world's highest-grossing films of all-time - just to break even

* Everything you need to know before seeing the new Avatar movie



“Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out, and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.’

“It happens! Someone recently said, Avatar is coming out,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’ I will never work again because I said that.”

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco has a supporting role in Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

13 years on from the release of the first film in 2009, Avatar 2: The Way of Water is finally showing in cinemas across the globe after being delayed multiple times, with director James Cameron first promising the sequel would arrive between December 2014 and 2015.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water is currently showing in cinemas across New Zealand.