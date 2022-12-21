Avatar 2 criticised for lack of Indigenous representation

The release of Avatar: The Way of Water has put the series' creators under hot water yet again, as Indigenous people criticise what they call the movie's glamorisation of colonialism and racist depiction of Native people and culture.

When the original Avatar came out in 2009, the science-fiction fantasy's robust 3D effects and stunning visuals drove it to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

After 13 years and an estimated US$250 million (NZ$393 million) budget, die-hard fans had high expectations for director James Cameron's second instalment, which debuted last week.

But Indigenous critics say the problematic pitfalls of the first Avatar movie reappear in the sequel, namely in its portrayal of the Na'vi, the movie's alien species inspired by several Native tribes around the world.

READ MORE:

* Everything you need to know before seeing the new Avatar movie

* Edie Falco filmed Avatar 2 so long ago she thought it had bombed at the box office

* Kate Winslet condemns Titanic body-shaming: 'Why were they so mean to me?'

* James Cameron caught flipping off fans after not signing autographs

* 'Only one could survive': James Cameron finally ends infamous Titanic debate

* Kate Winslet broke record but thought she 'died' while filming Avatar sequel



The oceanic Na'vi clan that's central to the second film was heavily influenced by Māori.

Cheney Poole, 27, from Ōtautahi/Christchurch, calls the film's portrayal "just another example of the same very upfront and apparent romanticisation of colonisation".

"It very much romanticises the idea of what not only Māori are going through but many Indigenous cultures around the world and almost downplays the suffering," both from the past and present, Poole said.

20th Century Studios/20th Century Studios Kate Winslet, as Ronal, and Cliff Curtis, as Tonowari, in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cameron, who could not be reached by The Washington Post for comment, in 2012 called Avatar a "science fiction retelling of the history of North and South America in the early colonial period".

He said in a recent interview with Unilad that he was listening to marginalised groups and sought to make improvements with the second film.

"The people who have been victimised historically are always right. It's not up to me, speaking from a perspective of White privilege, if you will, to tell them that they're wrong," Cameron said.

The plot of the first movie, in which white human outsider Jake Sully infiltrates the Na'vi to save them from a corporation trying to exploit environmental resources from their land of Pandora, raised concern from Indigenous groups.

Cameron told Unilad he believes the new movie was able to "sidestep" that "white-savior motif".

1 NEWS From arrows to daggers, 1News' Cushla Norman went to check them out.

Lailatul Fitriyah, who researches decoloniality as an assistant professor at Claremont School of Theology, said she had no interest in watching the Avatar sequel, after she recently watched the first movie for the first time.

Fitriyah said she was appalled that Jake became a Na'vi in that film, playing into what she called a colonialist trope that a foreigner can easily "go Native" by looking the part and learning what's implied to be a primitive culture.

The second movie was not much better, thought Mana Tyne, a 19-year-old from Queensland, Australia, who is Māori.

In it, Jake is now a Na'vi clan leader, and Tyne was offended by how the film reduces ta moko to "abstract, meaningless shapes" that "serve more as an aesthetic" on the characters' faces and bodies in the movie.

"I would love to see more Māori people and culture represented on screen in cinema, but I want to see Māori people playing them," Tyne said. "I don't want to have to sacrifice the significance of our practices that have already lost so much through colonialism."

Ahn Young-joon/AP Director James Cameron speaks during the news conference to promote his latest movie Avatar: The Way of Water in Seoul, South Korea.

Film critics have given Avatar: The Way of Water mixed to positive reviews, and audiences have turned out, albeit less than projected. The film raked in US$134 million (NZ$212.9m) in North America over the weekend, tying it with The Batman for the year's fourth-highest domestic debut, and earned an additional US$300m (NZ$476.7m) abroad.

But the mere visibility of Native characters, Poole said, especially when crafted with tropes, doesn't help address the trauma real Native people have faced in the same way that an authentic portrayal of Native people would.

"We still have elders in our community that bear scars from being beaten in school for speaking their native language," Poole said.

Autumn Asher BlackDeer, an assistant professor in the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Denver, said the Avatar movies also add to the monolithic portrayal of Native people commonly used in media.

20th Century Studios via AP Sam Worthington, as Jake Sully, from left, Kate Winslet, as Ronal, and Cliff Curtis, as Tonowari in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Na'vi are mystical and solemn noble savages, she said, with stereotypically angular cheekbones and long hair in braids. They also have a physical characteristic BlackDeer's tribe, Southern Cheyenne, is known for - pronounced noses.

She said that because the movies draw from multiple Indigenous tribes, it can imply that all Native people are the same. It's a harmful stereotype that has been furthered by "Pretendians," non-Native people who might use generic Native clothing or accessories to appear Indigenous, BlackDeer said.

"I'm so tired of hearing Indigenous stories from a white perspective," she said.

"We don't need Hollywood big-budget movies. We could tell our own stories."

20TH CENTURY Avatar: The Way of Water is now screening in Kiwi cinemas.

Johnnie Jae, who is part of the Otoe-Missouria and Choctaw tribes, called it racist and harmful for Avatar filmmakers to glorify colonialism and peddle Native tropes for entertainment when Indigenous people worldwide have safeguarded land, water and biodiversity before their white counterparts joined the fight for climate justice.

But Jae, 42, also noted that because Native people and perspectives are diverse, not all will share her aversion for the movies, which have somewhat increased visibility for Indigenous people and issues.

"It's hard to kind of acknowledge all of these different nuances without vilifying each other or making it or playing against each other," Jae said.

"We have to acknowledge the problematic representation. But in the same vein, we can possibly acknowledge what was done right, because that's how we make progress in making the media better."