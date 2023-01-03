Full speed ahead: Avatar sequel dominates box office

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the box-office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down.

James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the first Avatar film brought in an estimated US$63 million (NZ$99.49m) over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion (NZ$2.05b) globally. The Way of Water is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first Black Panther.

Numbers released Sunday by Comscore showed Avatar far ahead of the runner-up, Universal's Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which made an estimated $16 million, and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which brought in around $4.8 million.

20th Century Studios (L-r): Kate Winslet, as Ronal, and Cliff Curtis, as Tonowari, in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water." MUST CREDIT: 20th Century Studios

The Sony biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody made $4.2 million in its second week of release. Babylon, the epic of early Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, continued to fare badly despite its five Golden Globe nominations. The Paramount release earned just $2.7 million in its second week, a 24% drop, and averaged just $815 per location. By comparison, the new Avatar, a 20th Century Studios film, averaged more than $15,000.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $63 million.

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $16 million.

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $4.8 million.

4. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, $4.2 million.

5. Babylon, $2.7 million.

6. Violent Night, $2.1 million.

7. The Whale, $1.3 million.

8. The Fabelmans, $1.1 million.

9. The Menu, $1.1 million.

10. Strange World, $538,000.