Romeo and Juliet stars sue Paramount over 1968 teen nude scenes

The Franco Zeffirelli-directed cinematic version of Romeo & Juliet first debuted in movie theatres in 1968.

Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have filed a lawsuit against Paramount over a nude scene in the 1968 movie Romeo and Juliet, filmed when the actors were teenagers.

The pair, now in their 70s, have accused Paramount of sexually exploiting them and distributing nude images of adolescent children, Variety reported.

Directed by Franco Zeffirelli, the 1968 version of Romeo and Juliet was nominated for four Academy Awards, but one bedroom scene showed Hussey’s bare breasts and Whiting’s naked buttocks.

According to the lawsuit, Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, originally promised both actors there would be no nudity, and that the bedroom scene would be filmed while the pair wore flesh-coloured underwear. Towards the end of filming, the director allegedly suggested the “picture would fail” if the actors were not naked with body makeup.

At the time of filming, Hussey was 15 and Whiting was 16.

The two actors are seeking damages “believed to be in excess of US$500 million” and both allege they have suffered mental anguish and emotional distress, as well as having missed out on work opportunities.

The complaint suggests the pair were assured no nudity would be photographed or released – and were filmed nude without their knowledge.

Tony Marinozzi, a business manager for both actors, said they were told something different to what actually happened.

“They trusted Franco. At 16, as actors, they took his lead that he would not violate that trust they had. Franco was their friend, and frankly, at 16, what do they do? There are no options. There was no #MeToo,” he said.

Hussey and Whiting’s lawyer Solomon Gresen said nude images of children are “unlawful and should not be exhibited”.

“These were very young naive children in the ’60s who had no understanding of what was about to hit them. All of a sudden they were famous at a level they never expected, and in addition they were violated in a way they didn’t know how to deal with.”

The lawsuit has been filed in California, where the statute of limitations for historic sexual abuse claims was temporarily suspended. Before the deadline of December 31, the courts also saw complaints against the Boy Scouts of America and the Catholic Church.

In 2018, Hussey defended the nude scene to Variety, saying it “was needed for the film”.

In the same year she spoke to Fox News, saying the scene was not that big of a deal, and was common in European films at the time.

Paramount did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.