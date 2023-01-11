Trailer for Titanic 25th anniversary re-release has dropped

The trailer for the 25th anniversary re-release of James Cameron’s Academy Award winning Titanic.

James Cameron’s multi-Academy Award-winning 1997 film Titanic is turning 25, and in celebration the trailer has dropped for the remastered re-release, opening in cinemas in February.

Released in 1997, the film, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio clocked in at more than three hours.

The film went on to win 11 Oscars in 1998, including best picture, best director, best cinematography and best visual effects.

At those same Academy Awards, when accepting the award for best director, Cameron gave what he now refers to as a “cringe-worthy” speech, where he quoted from the film: “I’m king of the world!”

In a recent interview, the director, who now resides in New Zealand, told Chris Wallace on the HBO show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace he regrets using the quote and that he had been trying to express joy at the time.

“What I learned is you don’t quote your own movie to the Academy if you win, because it’s cringeworthy,” he said.

He continued that he “took flack for 25 years” over the speech.

The 25th anniversary re-release of Titanic will be in cinemas in New Zealand from February 9.

Acceptance speeches aside, the film hit the top spot of all-time global box-office successes following its release. More than two decades later it is the third highest grossing film worldwide.

The 25th anniversary edition will be re-released in 4K 3D.

It will be released in New Zealand on February 9, 2023.