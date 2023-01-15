High Tide Don't Hide: The NZ made climate change doco you need to watch

COMMENT: For most of the last 10,000 years, the amount of carbon in our atmosphere had been stable at around 280 parts per million.

Since the industrial revolution of the mid-eighteenth century that level has steadily risen.

Today it is about 421ppm - and rising.

Carbon traps heat. The last time our planet had 420 parts per million of carbon in her atmosphere was 3 million years ago, when the surface temperature was 4 to 8 degrees warmer than today and sea levels were 20m higher.

The link between carbon and climate has been settled since the 1970's.

Anyone claiming otherwise is an idiot, a fraud or a huckster.

But, warming and sea-level rise takes some decades.

So our current generation of media and politicians can still point out the window and have a reckon that if they can't see sea-level rise with their own eyes, they can still make a dollar by pretending it is not happening.

And that's where we are today.

The facts are known - and the generation going through high school know them all too well.

But everywhere they look, they see complacency and denial.

Is it any wonder they are marching on the streets and behaving as though there might be something going on that is more important than the royals and who won the footy?

High Tide Don't Hide follows students from all over New Zealand, from 2019 to 2022.

The School Strike and marches of 2019 were huge and garnered international attention. I went on the Wellington march myself.

The challenge for the students is to keep the media engaged and the issues centred.

Unless there are some incredible developments in technology very soon, this generation and the next, are the last that will be able to do anything to avert the global catastrophe that is looming over the mid 21st century.

TVNZ /Matt Illing High Tide Don't Hide is a labour of love from a film making collective.

The stakes couldn't be higher - but the students could not be more engaged and inspiring.

High Tide Don't Hide is a labour of love from a film making collective who donated their time and then crowd-funded to pay an editor to tie the stories together.

It has already screened at festivals around the world and made friends everywhere.

This is a brisk, watchable, heart-felt and engaging film.

TVNZ /Matt-Illing High Tide Don't Hide is an inspiring film, made by inspiring people.

If you are a denier, it may just inspire you to reach out beyond where ever you are getting your "facts" from - and engage with some actual science.

High Tide Don't Hide is an inspiring film, made by inspiring people.

It will remind you what the stakes are - and what must be done, almost immediately.

And that governments are going to need courage - and opposition parties are going to have to find the moral strength to stop exploiting climate change as an "election issue" and treat it as what it is - a war that must be won.

High Tide Don't Hide is screening on TVNZ+