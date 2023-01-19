A M3GAN sequel is already on the way for 2025

Meet the killer star of the New Zealand-shot movie M3gan.

M3GAN will be singing, dancing, and murdering her way back to cinemas for 2025, as Universal announced everyone’s favourite stab-happy scream queen will star in a sequel.

M3GAN cast members Alison Williams and Violet McGraw are returning for the film, with screenwriter Akela Cooper penning the sequel.

Plot details are still under wraps, and Universal have not yet announced whether Kiwi director Gerard Johnstone will return for the film. But we do know the sequel will arrive in US cinemas on January 17, 2025.

M3GAN is short for Model 3 Generative Android, and the killer doll has been slaying at the box office, with a US$91 million (NZ$NZ 141 million) gross to date (from a budget of US$12 million (NZ$NZ18 million).

Before M3GAN became the new scream queen, the film’s producers Jason Blum and James Wan publicly expressed their desire to make a sequel.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS M3GAN: the murderous robot Blair Waldorf we deserve.

“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work,” Blum told Variety “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

Blum, Wan and Williams are producers on the follow-up film.