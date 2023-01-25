Kiwis offered $300 a day to be warriors in Jason Momoa's new show

A talent company seeking extras to work in a new series being filmed in Aotearoa and starring Jason Momoa has had a “tidal wave of interest” in the roles, but those wanting to play Momoa's wife might be disappointed.

New Zealand talent and modelling agency, InTouch, put an urgent casting call-out on January 24 for 15 extras for upcoming filming in Auckland.

“Hawaiian looking” men aged between 18 and 50 were being sought to play 15 Maui warriors alongside the Aquaman and Game of Thrones superstar.

The advert was shared more than 2000 times and received hundreds of comments, many from women wanting to play “wahine warriors” or offering to play “Jason Mamoa’s wife,” even though the current roles needed were men.

The show, Yenedakine, is being filmed in locations across New Zealand until June 2023, and is set be eventually screened on Apple TV.

Momoa stars as a warrior chief in the Hawaiian Kingdom at the turn of the 18th century.

The extra roles, described as “an awesome opportunity to work on Jason Momoa’s new television series” offered interested Kiwis $300 per day for three days of shooting.

Talent agent Janey Hughes said that she had had “tidal wave of interest” in the roles, with her phone ringing from 2.30am.

“It’s been phenomenal. My phone has been ringing non-stop. It started at 2.30am and after that I thought I may as well get up. I had to turn it on silent today.”

Hughes said it was impossible to say at this stage how many inquiries she had had as there had been so many.

“They were coming in fast and thick. It was up to 1000, and I had to get my daughter who works with me to help me answer all the messages which were coming in by email, Instagram and Facebook. As fast as she was opening one and replying, 50 more messages had come in.”

Jason Momoa/Supplied Jason Momoa meets the All Blacks during his last trip to New Zealand in September 2022.

Within 24 hours all the warriors roles had been cast, but Hughes added that there would be other roles in the production available.

The agency was also recruiting male children aged 12 and over for a day of shooting in the Coromandel region, said Hughes.

”I love the response it got and how keen people are to be involved. I am taking all their details, and it will be great to put people forward.

Momoa was in New Zealand in September when he was spotted out and about in Auckland.