Why I won’t be going to see Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Joanna McLeod is the founder of House of Boom, an ethical clothing line in sizes 16-34, and the creator of Camp Boom, a weekend of fun & power for fat babes. Her spare time is spent on fat liberation.

OPINION: For all the time I spend petitioning media outlets to include more fat people, there’s one big fat movie I won’t give my money to – The Whale.

Why? Because fat suits are inherently fatphobic. You want a fat character? Hire a fat actor. They’re waiting for your call, cos Shortland Street sure ain’t hiring them.

Let’s break this down. Most importantly, I use ‘fat’ as a neutral term. I’m tall, brunette, and fat. This is a non-judgemental description (although my greying temples argue against ‘brunette’).

READ MORE:

* Changing the terminology to 'people with obesity' won't reduce stigma against fat people

* OPINION: Being fat in New Zealand

* Why it's so hurtful when my friends complain about feeling 'fat'



Fat people have always existed.

The term ‘obese’ originated when industries realised they could make money from people hating themselves, and is based on an outmoded and racist load of hooey called the BMI. I will not medicalise anyone’s body by using the “o-word”.

Supplied/Stuff Joanna McLeod, founder of House of Boom.

I don’t need to see the film because I trust fat writer Roxanne Gay absolutely when she wrote in the New York Times:

“Stories have an impact. They contribute to perception. And how this film deals with Charlie’s fatness is egregious: exploitative and at times cruel…. A movie like this will only reinforce the dehumanising ways in which many people understand fatness.”

Supplied ”How this film deals with Charlie’s fatness is egregious: exploitative and at times cruel,” writes Roxanne Gay.

So why are fat suits so wrong? Consider the Friends flashbacks to Monica in a fat suit. It’s not character-driven, the joke is she’s fat and she likes eating! Let’s show her dancing over the credits. It’s funny because…. Wait, why is that considered funny? Scmidt on New Girl in a fat suit is treated the exact same way.

Fat suits treat the fat body as a prison, perpetuating the myth that there’s a thin person inside every fat person, just waiting to come out.

They lie to us saying, “You don’t deserve to live your actual full life unless you lose this weight” which is rubbish.

People deserve - and can have - full lives at any size.

Fat people have long protested against actors using fat suits. So The Whale wants to make a point about fatphobia by… ignoring what fat people say?

Emma Thompson, held up as a “body positivity” hero for her role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, still put on a fat suit in Matilda - when that role could have gone to an actual fat person.

Why? Because “body positivity” is now actively excluding fat people - the people who started the movement. And because society still doesn’t see us as actual people - even as more than 60% of Americans wear over a size 14.

I wept with joy watching Jana Schmieding as Regan in Rutherford Falls, a fat woman as a main character, not the sassy best friend, whose storylines revolve not around her weight but around her ambitions for her career, her tribe and her love life with the hot vet from Schitt’s Creek.

She got to be a whole person, not just her body.

So no, I won’t give one hour and fifty seven minutes to The Whale.

That’s time I can spend listening to Lizzo and emailing Shortland Street yet again to ask them to continue their good track record of representation of other marginalised groups like the Rainbow community and finally introduce a character who couldn’t fit the clothes in Glassons.