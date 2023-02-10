How Hollywood started using special effects to airbrush its biggest stars

Many of us have wondered how movie stars look so young on screen– and it’s likely not down to just good genes (file photo).

“I’m ready for my close-up,” purred Gloria Swanson unforgettably at the end of the 1950 classic Sunset Boulevard. Then the ageing silent screen-star Norma Desmond was deluded, but today demand might seem utterly achievable.

For decades, producers have duped audiences with the likes of Vaseline and gauze on lenses, clever lighting, brilliant make-up and cosmetic procedures such as Botox and liposuction to make their stars look flawless.

But what’s far less well known is how widespread it is for television, film, commercials and music videos to employ post-production highly-skilled visual-effect (or VFX) artists to put their talent under the digital knife using highly-sophisticated software operated by extremely skilled operators.

So prevalent is the practice now film insiders claim around 85% of productions are using VFX in some form sometimes to create a crowd of goblins, often to digitally erase visible wig lines in a period drama but mainly to banish crow’s feet, plump lips and blitz double chins, just as we might do on our iPhones but using far more sophisticated technology.

“Most people would be surprised at how much visual effects isn’t about superheroes flying around and explosions but just trying to make people look good,” says Jim Tierney of Los-Angeles-based company Digital Anarchy, which sells a post-production tool Beauty Box.

“We’ve been used for things like to tidy up the armpits of one particular pop star on a video because she hadn’t shaved that well.”

VFX first started being used for “vanity” in the early 1990s when pop stars began demanding their pop videos were tweaked so they could look as perfectly honed as their backing dancers in their videos.

Audiences first witnessed the techniques at their extreme in the 2008 release of David Fincher’s Benjamin Button, in which Brad Pitt’s eponymous Benjamin starts life as an old man only to “age” backwards to babyhood.

Supplied Brad Pitt ageing backwards as Benjamin Button.

The most effective VFX are arguably those that don’t announce themselves: the pimples removed from the cast of Glee’s faces; the hollowed-out cheekbones that feign starvation, as seen on Jack O’Connell in the prisoner of war drama Unbroken; Jake Gyllenhaal’s slightly elongated arms in the boxing movie Southpaw; or Claire Danes’s hidden pregnancy bump in Homeland.

Audiences were all too aware it was technology not magic that enabled Robert De Niro and Al Pacino to “de-age” around 30 years to play their mobster characters at various stages of their lives in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 The Irishman. The process was not considered a success and cost £33 million.

More successful, and subtle, was the FX work that allowed then 63-year-old comedian Paul Reubens to return to screens as Pee-wee Herman in 2016, looking exactly the same as he did in 1982.

Netflix Paul Reubens returned to screens as Pee-wee Herman in 2016, looking exactly the same as he did in 1982.

The techniques are now more advanced, allowing Harrison Ford to jump back and forwards through time in this year’s hotly-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, or in Robert Zemeckis’s recently announced Here, where Tom Hanks and Robin Wright will appear as their same selves in different decades.

Yet the real demand for digital de-ageing has come as cameras lenses become ever more high-definition and television screens more unforgiving, making every pore and grey hair ultra-visible.

Lucasfilms Harrison Ford turns back time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

“We didn’t actually conceive our product to tackle cosmetic issues, the focus was plotline-related ageing and de-ageing, but as we learned more about the market we started to understand this huge world of cosmetic effects,” says Matt Panousis, chief operating officer of Toronto-based Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies (MARZ), which has just released Vanity AI, a new app that helps produce these effects 50-70% cheaper and 300 times faster than current technology, which he describes as “a Snapchat filter for Hollywood”.

It’s already been used on 27 productions including Netflix’s hit teen drama Wednesday and Paramount’s The First Lady.

Paramount Gillian Anderson in The First Lady.

Few will ever know for sure when such filters have been applied, since such procedures are surrounded by strict non-disclosure agreements. Often the sole clue comes in a production’s closing credits’ very, very long list of VFX artists (though sometimes their involvement isn’t acknowledged).

The result is a world of did-they/didn’t-they guessing. Take the recent Tom Cruise box-office smash Top Gun: Maverick or Julia Roberts/George Clooney vehicle Ticket to Paradise, in which the 60 and 50-something stars looked not remotely fake, just ultra-fabulous compared to their civilian peers.

Scott Garfield/Paramount Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

Much is likely to be down to personal trainers, nutritionists and excellent genes, but a backroom team painstakingly erasing unflattering shadows and honing abs may also play a part. (Several VFX studios are credited on both films.)

Is that what Panousis thinks happened? “We didn’t work on those films and I don’t want to speculate,” he says.

While Cruise, Roberts and Clooney look perfectly well-preserved in real life, many of their peers do not. So important is it to these superstar “brands” that they remain looking as they did at their prime in every frame that most even have it written into their (highly secretive) contracts that all shots of them – if necessary – will be digitally retreated, though using current procedures this can take months and cost something in the region of £1.65 million (NZ$3.16m) per film.

Men, anecdotally, are said to be just as demanding of the process as women.

“It’s a practice reserved for ultra A-listers, but it’s definitely a concept we've seen where an individual would stipulate something like there must be X budget set aside for VFX in order for me to sign on,” Panousis says.

Actors also might demand the use of a specific VFX team, with whom either the actor or their manager will sit with for hours tightening pores, eradicating eye bags and slimming thighs, often using advice from plastic or maxillofacial surgeons to ensure the results look as natural as possible.

Top VFX artists can earn more than £500,000 (NZ$960,000) a year (though many, many more complain over being underpaid and overexploited by the industry) for their aptitude in making people look as gorgeous as possible, while still themselves.

“I worked with one big-name actress, she was very insecure about two smile lines around her mouth, so I promised her we would take care of that later and that meant she was much more relaxed acting because she wasn’t terrified all the time of frowning all the time,” says director of photography Tim Maurice-Jones, the man behind the camera on films such as Kick-Ass and Sherlock Holmes, and who’s made videos for the likes of Madonna, Mariah Carey and Pulp.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Madonna at the Grammy Awards in February.

Yet so costly and time-consuming is the procedure (a three-second close up can take three to six hours to tweak) that VFX is still very much the last resort for “vanity”.

“The big stars know exactly how they need to be lit and made-up to look their very best,” says Maurice-Jones. “So it’s only occasionally we’ll do a bit of extra work in post-production to tidy everything up.

“In one production where the lead actress had terrible skin, 97% of the time I could hide her spots with lighting, the remaining 3% we had to send off to have post paint out the bumps and put fake skin on top.”

Because Hollywood productions have the budget for the best make-up and camera work, it’s on smaller-scale ventures, such as independent films, commercials and reality television, that AI contributes most to beautification.

“If you're shooting a drama you can fiddle around and create the lighting to make everyone look great but under very bright lighting that you see on something like a TV morning show, nobody looks their best,” says Tierney.

Unsplash Most imperfections you can hide with good lighting, and for the rest there is special effects (file photo).

“It’s why on sports shows, these big tough guys – ex-football players or whatnot – all wear make-up. But often you’ll get a situation like a corporate video where the CEO refuses to wear make-up and then in post-production they see the results and realise they need touching up.”

But as new products such as Panousis’s Vanity AI make the process cheaper and quicker to use, will make-up artists and cinematographers become redundant? Experts say not because it’s these humans who dream up a show’s overall, vital aesthetic.

Still, AI is developing so rapidly that change is coming. Insiders are certain within the decade our biggest stars will become immortal, with ancient footage of the likes of, say, John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe revived and “tweaked”, their faces implanted onto “real" body doubles.

In the meantime, be aware many A-listers’ ineffable youthfulness may not be all it seems. It’s also completely understandable. After all, as Panousis points out, we all delete unflattering selfies.

“If you’re on camera for days on end, hours on end, sometimes you don’t always feel you’re looking your best. It’s just human nature to want to look better. Who doesn’t want that?”