First look at Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix in Folie à Deux sequel

Arthur Fleck is back ... and this time he’s bringing Lady Gaga.

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning Joker role in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux from director Todd Phillips.

On Tuesday night, Phillips shared a first-look image of Phoenix as Fleck/Joker with Lady Gaga in a scene from the film, a Valentine’s Day gift to his Instagram followers.

The picture shows Gaga wearing an alarmed (?) expression and holding Phoenix’s face. (He seems much less alarmed.)

Gaga shared the same photo on Twitter. The Oscar-winning actor and singer is thought to be playing a version of Harley Quinn, the Joker associate played by Margot Robbie in other DC movies. Only here she is Dr Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist who falls for Fleck.

Folie à deux is a term used to describe a mental illness or delusion shared by two people.

Phoenix won the Oscar for best actor – his first – for his performance as Fleck, a clown and aspiring comedian in treatment for mental illness who turns to crime in Joker.

The 2019 movie, which filmed in Jersey City and Newark, grossed US$1 billion (NZ$1.6b) worldwide. Joker was also nominated for the Oscar for best picture, and Phillips was nominated for best director, and best adapted screenplay, among a total of 11 nods at the Academy Awards.

Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunting music for the film won the Oscar for best score.

Joker, set in 1981, is an origin story for the Batman villain, but one that exists independent of DC’s usual Gotham City Batman narratives and the DC Extended Universe.

This includes the vision for that universe in currently in effect under the leadership of new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn has said that Phillips’ Joker movie falls under the DC Elseworlds.

In December, Phillips shared a look at Phoenix on set for the first day of filming the Joker sequel.

Supplied Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for best actor for his performance as Fleck, a clown and aspiring comedian in treatment for mental illness who turns to crime in Joker.

“Our boy,” he said, captioning an image of the bare-chested actor in character with shaving cream on his face and his head held back for a shave.

Zazie Beetz reprises the role of Sophie Dumond from the 2019 Joker film, while Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey and Jacob Loffland join the cast.

Gaga, who is nominated for an Oscar this year for best original song for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, won the same Oscar in 2019 for A Star is Born.

She was also nominated for best lead actress for her performance in that film.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere in theatres on October 4, 2024.

