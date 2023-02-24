Women Talking: The latest film given New Zealand's rarest rating

Graeme Tuckett is an entertainment writer and Stuff to Watch contributor.

OPINION: Women Talking is an astonishing film. A group of women meet to discuss their future in an isolated religious community, after a series of sexual assaults - sounds grueling, to be endured, rather than enjoyed.

But the genius of Sarah Polley's adaptation of Miriam Toews' novel is that Women Talking is not a tough film to watch at all.

There are heart-stopping moments, and for the last 20 minutes I could hardly breathe, but Polley also unearths veins of dark humour, stoicism and deep, deep aroha within the story that keeps the film watchable and human, when a lesser filmmaker would have just surrendered to the horrors.

READ MORE:

* Oscars 2023: This year's Best Picture nominees (and where you can watch them)

* Not Even heralds a new maturity, confidence in New Zealand film and TV writing

* Women Talking: A provocative, stunning drama that's 2023's first must-see movie



Which means I am very happy that the Classification Office - Te Mana Whakaatu - have given Women Talking a rare "RP13" rating.

An RP rating means people under the age of 13 can see the film in a cinema, as long as they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or teacher. Although teachers would need to get permission from parents. Anyone 13 or over can see the film unaccompanied.

Supplied Judith Ivey and Claire Foy feature in Women Talking, an adaptation of a critically-acclaimed book that unfolds like a magnificent play, delivered in a cinematic way that will leave you shaken, stirred and meditating on what you’ve seen for days afterwards.

Recently, the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name also received an RP13, as did Paora Joseph's 2018 suicide-awareness drama Maui's Hook. And back in 1994, Once Were Warriors was given an RP16 rating.

The RP rating is a sharper tool than most in the Classification Office's kit.

It allows films that have adult content to be shown to a younger audience, as long as the adults who take responsibility for the child are OK with that.

Films that earn an RP rating usually have some social importance. And the adult content, that would normally have attracted a straight "R" rating, must be presented in a way that a child could absorb without being traumatised.

As the Classification Office' own website puts it, in their ruling on Women Talking, "A lot is implied through the craft of scripting and direction of what we are shown on screen. (The Office)...considers that there is value in allowing young people to engage with this film given its historical, cultural and social merit as a dramatisation of real events."

The film - and the book it is based on - get around the thorniest and most confronting material by always having at least one young child in the room.

Supplied This is a film that will definitely promote post-viewing discussions and reflections.

So while the women are discussing what has happened, they always speak in terms that can be used in front of a young girl.

It's a brilliant - and mostly unremarked - defense against the film becoming unwatchable. Because the women must use terms - as well as eye contact and body language - that their young daughters will not quite understand, Women Talking also works on the screen as a film that an eleven or twelve year old could watch without being terrified.

But the film still opens up - intelligently and with huge insight and compassion - truths and ideas that must be talked about, debated even - but never ignored.