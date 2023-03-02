Kiwi-owned cinema chain hosting a day of Māori-led movies for Cyclone Gabrielle relief

Taika Waititi's Boy is one of the Made by Māori films screening at Silky Otter on Sunday, March 12 to raise money for Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

Kiwi-owned cinema chain Silky Otter are fundraising for Cyclone Gabrielle relief with a full-day of Māori-led filmmaking at their boutique theatres across the country.

“A lot of people lost everything and here's something we can do to help,” Taika Waititi wrote on Instagram in support of the film fundraiser.

Made by Māori: A Day at the Movies will take place on Sunday, March 12, and features a day-long line-up of films including What We Do In The Shadows, Boy, Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Merata, Muru, Mauri, Cousins, Utu Redux, Ngāti, Moana Reo Māori, The Lion King Reo Māori and Frozen Reo Māori – with 100% of proceeds going to Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

It will be held across the Kiwi-owned chains’ venues at Ōrākei and Ponsonby in Tāmaki Makaurau, Wigram in Ōtautahi and Richmond in Whakatū.

Money raised will go to those areas in the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay which were severely affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The fatal ex-tropical cyclone ripped through the upper and eastern North Island in the middle of last month, leaving a devastating path of destruction, particularly in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

The evacuation order in Hawke's Bay was lifted on Saturday afternoon.

Film producer Chelsea Winstanley and film director Tweedie Waititi of Matewa Media summed up their thoughts in a statement. “Many thanks to all the filmmakers who have donated their movies for this cause. Ko te rau o te aroha e takoto nei.”

For more information and session times, see silkyotter.co.nz