Jena Malone says Hunger Games co-worker sexually assaulted her

Jena Malone has been dealing with a "swirling mix of emotions" since wrapping the 2015 film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. That's because she says she was sexually assaulted by someone who also worked on the movie.

The Consecration star shared a photo of herself in the French countryside Tuesday (local time) on Instagram, noting in her caption that the snapshot was taken when she "was going through a bad break up and was also sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with."

"I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play," she wrote. "A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort through. I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess."

Representatives for Hunger Games studio Lionsgate did not immediately respond to the L.A. Times' request for comment Wednesday.

In 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, the second film in the series, Malone made her debut as the confident and vicious killer Johanna Mason. She returned in 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and 2015's Mockingjay – Part 2." The films were adapted from Suzanne Collins' hit young adult book series.

Malone, who did not name her alleged abuser, wrote about healing from the assault and learning "how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

The Neon Demon actor continued: "It's been hard to talk about the hunger games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I'm ready to move through it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt."

She concluded her post musing on the "slow and non linear" process of healing from abuse, and voiced support for survivors of sexual assault.

"I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard."