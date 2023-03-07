Watch: Seth Rogan's animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer released

Trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been released.

The trailer for Seth Rogan’s upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film adaptation, Mutant Mayhem has been released by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

The first look at the comic-book style animation of everyone’s favourite turtle superheroes, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello shows the main characters fooling around in classic superhero turtle style.

They’re also seen explaining the story of how they came to be to reporter friend April O’Neil (they came into contact with mystery “ooze”, not “goo”).

According to the film’s synopsis, the Turtles “set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts”.

They are aided by O’Neil and encounter “an army of mutants” along the way.

Directed by Jeff Rowe and produced by Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, the four turtle heroes are voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon.

The star-studded cast also includes Jackie Chan as the voice of Master Splinter, and includes the voices of Rogan, John Cena, Ice Cube, Post Malone and Ayo Edebiri.

Based on the comic book characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman in 1984, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released in theatres on September 14, 2023.