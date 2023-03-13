Newsable: Top Gun Maverick deserves Best Picture

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below. Imogen Wells hosts Newsable with Emile Donovan.

OPINION: When I walked out of the cinema after seeing Top Gun: Maverick I wanted to turn around, go back in, and watch it again.

All it had to do was play the theme song to gain my love but what I witnessed was cinematic mastery that earnt a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That’s the highest Rotten Tomato score of the Best Picture nominees – Tom Cruise’s blockbuster tying with The Banshees of Inisherin, which I haven’t seen but I am 96% sure it cannot be as good as Mav.

It had everything – the highs, the lows, the excitement, the anguish, and jets.

It’s already won the 2022 People’s Choice Award for Favourite Action Movie and Steven Spielberg recently told Tom Cruise the film had “saved Hollywood’s ass”– the best foundations for success one could hope for whilst walking today’s not-red-carpet.

It was the blockbuster we so desperately needed, and The Academy now needs to reciprocate the favour by giving it the blockbuster of awards.

Disclaimer: Imogen Wells is not at all anything near to being a film critic nor has she seen any of the other films nominated for Best Picture.

