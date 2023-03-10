Oscars 2023: Who will win versus who should win

Michelle Yeoh with hot dog fingers in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Peter Sblendorio is senior film writer for the New York Daily News.

OPINION: The 2023 Oscars are nearly upon us – with standout sequels, Steven Spielberg and Baz Luhrmann passion projects and the multidimensional Everything Everywhere All At Once competing for top honours.

Awards shows the past two months helped establish several contenders as favourites at Monday’s Academy Awards, but there’s always room for plot twists on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Here’s the Daily News’ take on who will win – and should win – at the ceremony airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

READ MORE:

* Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh deletes Instagram post that may have violated academy rules

* Everything Everywhere proves Asians can do anything, anywhere – even Hollywood

* Jimmy Kimmel jokes he'll 'beat' anyone who tries another Oscar slap



Best Picture

What will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The multiverse-jumping comedy-drama is the front-runner in this world and any other after winning top prizes at Oscars bellwethers such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards.

It was certainly a hit among Academy Awards voters, too, with 11 nominations to lead all films. Those include nods for directing, acting, editing and original screenplay, indicating voters believe it’s a well-rounded movie worthy of becoming best picture.

Supplied The trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

What should win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

No film this season boasts a more complete combination of innovative storytelling, real-world commentary, special effects and top-flight performances. It takes a special film to beat big-budget blockbusters and decorated dramatic darlings – and this genre-defying spectacle is just that.

The Whale trailer, starring Brendan Fraser.

Best Actor

Who will win: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

One of the night’s tightest categories likely comes down to the transformative performances by Fraser as a man battling severe obesity in The Whale and Austin Butler as the titular music icon in Elvis.

Fraser, whose heart-rending portrayal received near-universal praise, added to his season-long momentum with a SAG Awards win late last month.

Who should win: Austin Butler, Elvis

Perhaps Butler’s greatest achievement was that he avoided slipping into a tacky impersonation of Elvis Presley as so many have before. He captured the nuance of Presley’s complicated story – and inspired a little more conversation about the King of Rock and Roll.

Supplied The trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Best Actress

Who will win: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

A win would give Yeoh her long-overdue first Oscar. She faces tough competition from Tár star Cate Blanchett but seems to be the favourite after recent head-to-head wins at the SAG Awards and Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Who should win: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Yeoh balanced depth, humour and emotion in her portrayal of Evelyn – a Chinese immigrant repeatedly thrust between alternate universes – in a way few others could.

Chris Pizzello/AP Ke Huy Quan (centre) with co-stars Stephanie Hsu (left) and Michelle Yeoh at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best Supporting Actor

Who will win: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Quan might be the surest bet of any acting contender, having dominated awards season with wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards and Film Independent Spirit Awards. His performance as Evelyn’s endearing husband, Waymond, was just that good.

Who should win: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

It’s hard to imagine a more deserving winner than Quan, who rose to fame as a child star in 1984′s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom but went nearly two decades between roles in the 2000s.

His Everything Everywhere performance brought renewed attention to the talented actor, and an Oscars trophy would make his story even sweeter.

Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer.

Best Supporting Actress

Who will win: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Another close race likely ends with another win for Everything Everywhere. It would be the first-ever Oscar for Curtis, who dazzled as an IRS inspector auditing Evelyn. She won a SAG Awards honour for her performance.

Who should win: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Bassett stepped up in the Marvel sequel with her portrayal of the grieving Queen Mother Ramonda, proving to be the film’s emotional heartbeat in the late Chadwick Boseman’s absence.

UNIVERSAL The Fabelmans trailer.

Best Director

Who will win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top contenders include The Daniels, who conceived the ultimate fantasy film, and Spielberg, whose semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans is rooted in reality.

Spielberg was named best director by the National Board of Review and the Golden Globes but it’s been all Kwan and Scheinert ever since. Their wins include the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Who should win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The dynamic directing duo deserves credit for executing such an original idea at every level and getting career-best performances from the entire cast.

- New York Daily News