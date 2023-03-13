Oscars 2023: Wētā FX takes home Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis talk about their time on the long awaited sequel.

Wētā FX has picked up the Best Visual Effects prize at the 95th Academy Awards for their work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Wellington-based visual effects company were leading the charge in the category for their work on Avatar 2, The Batman, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making up three of the five films nominated.

Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, and Dan Barrett were nominated and accepted the award.

Other films up for the award were Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front and Top Gun: Maverick.

This is Wētā’s seventh Oscar win, having picked up past gongs for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), King Kong (2005), Avatar (2009), and The Jungle Book (2016).

Eric Saindon, one of the three visual effects artists from Wētā FX nominated for Avatar 2, told Stuff he planned to celebrate the win with a trip to the Vanity Fair’s highly-coveted Oscars after-party.

“I have been told by my wife and everyone else that we should go to the Vanity Fair [after party] – that's the one that everyone wants to go to,” Saindon said.

“The golden ticket to get into it is to have an Oscar in hand, apparently.”

Saindon has been working with Wētā FX since 1999, and says a team of 1700 people helped to create the visual effects for Avatar 2.

Supplied Joe Letteri with wife Abby. This is Letteri’s fifth Oscar.

“I was on this film for close to five years, and some people want it longer than that. It's just a huge group of people that worked on this film,” Saindon said.

“Unfortunately, only four of us get to have a chance to get up on stage ... but anyone that had worked on Avatar should have been up on stage just as much as any of us, so it's good to acknowledge everyone back at Wētā.”