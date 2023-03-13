Oscars 2023: The entire room sings Happy Birthday to An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

After picking up the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short, the cast and crew of An Irish Goodbye roused the Oscars audience into a rendition of Happy Birthday for one of the film’s stars.

James Martin plays Lorcan in the film about two Northern Irish brothers coming to term with their mother’s death.

The actor, who has Down’s Syndrome, picked up his first ever Academy Award while celebrating his 31st birthday.

Directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White sung Happy Birthday to Martin during their acceptance speech, before the audience joined in.

The speech marks yet another emotional moment at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, following teary speeches from Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress winners Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the awards ceremony, Martin said the timing was “perfect.”

“The timing of it has been just perfect. You know, you can’t plan somebody’s birthday to be on the Oscars,” Martin said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ross White, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O'Hara sing happy birthday to James Martin while accepting the Best Live Action Short Film award for An Irish Goodbye.

“So it’s a big day, (but) I just want to enjoy it really, just enjoy the experience.

“I mean, it’s not every day that you go to LA for the Oscars.”