Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga rushes to help photographer who falls on the champagne carpet

Lady Gaga has been filmed rushing to help a photographer who fell over on the champagne carpet shortly before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony began.

Videos circulating on social media show the pop star making her entrance at the Oscars before a photographer moving past her falls to the ground.

Lady Gaga turns in shock and runs to help the man while the crowd around him gasps.

Lady Gaga later delivered an emotional performance at the Oscars of Hold My Hand from the Top Gun: Maverick film.

“It’s deeply personal for me and I think that we all need each other, we need a lot of love to walk through this life,” she said on stage during the performance.

“And we all need a hero sometimes, there’s heroes all around us… In unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”

The singer is nominated for best original song at the Oscars with BloodPop.