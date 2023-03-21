Cameron Diaz likely won't make another film after Jamie Foxx's 'absolute meltdown'

Actor Cameron Diaz’s big movie comeback has turned into chaos amid delays, meltdowns and a rumoured scam on set.

Diaz retired from acting in 2018 to focus on her family life with husband Benji Madden and their three-year-old daughter, Raddix.

However, she’s set to return to the big screen once again for a new comedy Back In Action, where she’s starring alongside Jamie Foxx and Glenn Close.

The filming process in London has already faced delays due to winter weather, but is back in international headlines due to a rumoured “meltdown” by Foxx on set, and a possible police probe.

According to The Daily Mail, Foxx “had an absolute meltdown” on the UK movie set, which led to the firing of three people. The Sun also reported an alleged “scam” on set that plotted to steal thousands from Foxx, and reportedly led to a staffer being fired. Netflix bosses are believed to have contacted police over the incident, The Sun reported.

The turbulent times on set while away from her family have led to rumours that Diaz won't again return to the film industry after wrapping the project, The Daily Mail reported a source saying.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Cameron Diaz ditched her retirement for upcoming Netflix film Back in Action co-starring Jamie Foxx.

“These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” the source said.

“She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place,” the told The Daily Mail.

Neither Diaz, Foxx or Netflix have commented on the rumours.