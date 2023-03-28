Brooke Shields admits she doesn't know why her mum let her pose nude in Playboy aged 10 and play a child prostitute at 11

A trailer for Hulu's new documentary film about the life and career of Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields is confronting her own image in the new Hulu documentary about her life, Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby, including questioning why her mother thought it was all right to let the star pose naked for Playboy at aged 10 and star as a child prostitute aged 11.

Shields was only 11 when she appeared in the 1978 film Pretty Baby, in which she appeared to be naked and kiss actor Keith Carradine, then 27.

Shields revealed that she cannot understand how her mother, Terri Shields, allowed her to proceed with these scenes – especially as her own daughters, Rowan, 19, and Grier​, 16 now refuse to watch them.

Pretty Baby, which drops on Disney+ in New Zealand on April 3, also examines Shields’ romance with tennis star Andre Agassi, her tumultuous friendship with Michael Jackson, and her sexual assault in her early 20s by an unnamed man in the film industry.

Rowan asks her mother in the documentary: “It's child pornography! Would you have let us [do that] at the age of 11?” A tearful Shields replies, “No.”

“I don't know why she (my mother) thought it was all right. I don't know.”

Shields’ own mother, an alcoholic, died in 2012 and the actor said she does not hold anger towards her because she was an insecure woman.

As a pre-teen and teen star, Shields’ career focused one her body and heavily featured nude or near-nude appearances.

At 15, she was highly sexualised with nude scenes in films such as Blue Lagoon then Endless Love, and a series of racy Calvin Klein ads.

Shields said that she is “amazed” she “survived any of it.”

“I found my confidence and thought, ‘I can have my own opinion,'” she reflected after years of struggling to “find her own voice” through her adolescence and early life.

In her 20s, Shields dated tennis legend Agassi, before a marriage that lasted only two years. They were often apart due to Shields’ acting and Agassi’s tennis tournaments.

According to the Daily Mail, Agassi was also highly possessive – once driven into such a rage by Shields cameo on a 1995 Friends episode, in which her character licked Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc’s) fingers, that he stormed off the set and drove home, where he smashed his Wimbledon trophy to pieces.

Then, the star had a friendship with pop superstar Michael Jackson and even attended one of Elizabeth Taylor’s weddings as his date.

In 1993, Jackson told Oprah Winfrey that Shields was his girlfriend, and told another interviewer in 2001: “We dated a lot. Her pictures were all over my wall, my mirror, everything.”

Shields claimed he repeatedly asked her to marry him and adopt a child, but insisted they were only friends.

In the new film, Shields describes their friendship as “childlike”. Shields said that she didn’t start to think about having sexual relationships as “my experience” until she was in her 40s.