Watch: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling bring Barbie and Ken to life in new trailer

The plastic fantastic Barbie World has come to life with the latest trailer for the upcoming Barbie film.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie bring the iconic dolls Ken and Barbie to the big screen, and viewers get a glimpse of the very pink, very plastic, beach and rollerblade-loving world, filled exclusively with Barbies and Kens.

The first teaser, which dropped in December, played on the opening sequence of 2001: A Space Odyssey – but revealed very little about the Barbie plot.

Now, though, Gosling’s Ken doll energy comes to life and viewers are given a glimpse of the parties, the crowd of Kens and Barbies and the dancing, beaches and fun.

A few hints are also dropped at the sex-related jokes people can expect throughout the flick – be it Ken and Barbie’s confusion over what couples do together when they spend the night, or Kens fighting over whether they could “beach” each other off.

The official trailer ends with Ken and Barbie exiting Barbie World for the “real world”.

Also on Wednesday, the film’s official Twitter account dropped cast announcements for the upcoming movie, including the reveal that pop star Dua Lupa joins the cast as Mermaid Barbie.

Warner Bros. Pictures Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie and Ken and Barbie in the upcoming film.

Will Farrell also recently confirmed he is playing the role of “insensitive” CEO of Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

The film has been in the works since 2015, with comedian Amy Schumer originally set to star and co-write before she dropped out of the project in 2017.

Oscar-nominated auteur Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) was announced as the film’s writer and director in 2019.

In 2019, Robbie said that the movie would not be what everyone would be expecting.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” she told Variety.

Other cast members include Pedro Zamora, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Ariana Greenblatt, and Alexandra Shipp.

Barbie premieres in Kiwi cinemas on July 20.