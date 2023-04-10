Timothée Chalamet will do his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothée Chalamet has been preparing for the role of Bob Dyland since 2020.

Timothée Chalamet is set to do his own singing when he stars as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

James Mangold, who is helming the project titled A Complete Unknown, shared details of the film while in London for the Star Wars Celebration, where he was also confirmed as a director for an upcoming Star Wars film.

Asked by Collider whether Chalamet will be singing in the movie, Mangold replied: “Of course.”

He also revealed the film, previously titled Going Electric before it was swapped for the Like a Rolling Stone lyric, would start production in August this year.

It was first confirmed Chalamet would be playing the iconic singer-songwriter in January 2020, with the actor spotted attending guitar lessons.

Production was delayed by Covid, with cinematographer Phedon Papamichael telling Collider the project was too tough to film during the pandemic as it was “all in small clubs with lots of extras in period costumes, so you've got lots of hair and makeup”.

Chalamet told Variety in November 2022 that he hadn’t stopped preparing for the role.

“It’s been a wonderful experience getting to dive into that world, whether we get to make it or not,” he said.

“But without giving anything away – because I don’t want to beat anyone to the punch, and obviously things have to come together officially – the winds that are blowing are blowing in a very positive direction.”

It will not be the first time viewers are treated to Chalamet’s vocal talents. The 27-year-old is also set to sing in the upcoming musical movie Wonka, in which he will play the legendary Roald Dahl character.

Wonka is set to be released in December.