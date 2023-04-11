Watch: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's action-packed official trailer

The official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has shown the fifth instalment of the legendary franchise is full of action once again.

With Harrison Ford back in the starring role, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in support, Dial of Destiny sees the world’s most famous archaeologist coming out of retirement to fight Nazis against the backdrop of the space race in 1969.

Jones becomes uneasy over the fact the US government has enlisted former Nazis in their efforts to help beat the Soviet Union in their ongoing rivalry over space.

This leads Jones, accompanied by his goddaughter Helena Shaw, played by Waller-Bridge, on a fresh quest, taking on Nazis and seeking to expose the nefarious underbelly of Nasa’s space programme.

The Dial of Destiny is the first Indiana Jones film to not see Steven Spielberg in the director's chair, with James Mangold instead taking up the challenge in his place.

The film also stars Mads Mikkelsen as a former Nazi, Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies, who returns for his third Jones film, playing Renaldo.

Disney/Supplied Harrison Ford is back as Indiana Jones for a fifth and final time.

The Dial of Destiny is Ford’s final Jones film in a series he has starred in for over 40 years since the first in the saga, Raiders of the Lost Ark was released in 1981.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to premiere in New Zealand on June 29.