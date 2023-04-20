Evil Dead Rise director used 6500L of 'sticky, cooked movie blood' on set

Lee Cronin, the Irish writer and director of the New Zealand-shot horror film Evil Dead Rise, gets very excited when talking about gore.

“We used 6500 litres of blood on the movie,” he told Variety on set. “That is real, sticky, cooked movie blood.

“We had to hire out this industrial kitchen to cook the blood and keep it fresh, be able to heat it up, because characters are covered in it.

“There was a lot of management of liquid in this movie. I wanted blood to be a character, so it was important we got the viscosity and look just right.”

READ MORE:

* Ash Vs Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell: 'I'm not a role model'

* Newsable: How Winnie the Pooh has been made in to a horror movie slasher

* ‘Scream VI’ becomes highest-grossing entry in franchise at domestic box bffice

* The show once considered too violent for Kiwi kids shoots its 30th anniversary Netflix special - in New Zealand



The new film – the fifth instalment in the Evil Dead horror franchise – stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as two estranged sisters trying to survive and save their family from demonic creatures.

The plot of Rise is said to diverge from previous chapters. The first two films followed actor Bruce Campbell battling evil in a cabin in the woods, while the latest film focuses more on family dynamics within a large apartment complex.

Sam Raimi, who directed the first three films, was the one to encourage Cronin to take his ideas on the Evil Dead franchise to the producers, who then offered him the role.

“Sam is a really good, simple communicator,” Cronin told Variety. “He just wanted me to tell my story my way.”

A blood-soaked scene from Evil Dead Rise.

At last month’s world premiere of the film at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, crowd reactions proved that Cronin lived up to the series’ legacy.

“I’ve never heard that cavernous movie palace as filled with gasps and yelps as during Evil Dead Rise,” wrote entertainment editor Eric Webb.

“Cronin’s infusion of blood feels like meeting a new member of the family.”