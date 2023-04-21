Marvel star Jonathan Majors reportedly dropped from new films following arrest

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

Jonathan Majors, the 33-year-old actor currently on screens in the latest Ant-Man film, has reportedly been dropped from at least two upcoming film projects following his arrest on charges of domestic violence.

The Marvel star will no longer feature in The Man in My Basement, an upcoming film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s 2004 novel, according to a report by Deadline.

He was also in negotiations to star in a new biopic film about soul musician Otis Redding, but he is no longer under consideration for that role, the outlet reported.

A representative for Majors has denied any wrongdoing by the actor, and said they were looking forward to “clearing his name and clearing this up”.

Since his arrest, Majors has been dropped by talent management company Entertainment 360 and PR firm The Lede Company.

In addition, Majors and fashion house Valentino have “mutually agreed” he will not attend the 2023 Met Gala as one of its guests.

The US Army also paused recruitment ads that featured the actor, with a spokesperson telling People that “prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete”.

He was due to appear in another ad for a Texas baseball team, but that will no longer go ahead, Deadline reported.

Majors was arrested on March 25 in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

At the time, a police spokesperson said in a statement that a 30-year-old woman told police she had been assaulted by Majors and “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition”.

In a statement, Majors’ lawyer said the actor “is innocent and has not abused anyone”.

He is scheduled for his first court appearance on May 8.