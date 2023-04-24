The twisted twins who inspired Dead Ringers

David Cronenberg first read about the Marcus twins in the newspaper. He recalled the tabloid headline drawing him in: “Twin docs found dead in posh pad.”

The story was unique. In July 1975, twin gynaecologists Stewart and Cyril Marcus were found dead, aged 45. They had been superstars of the obstetrics-gynaecology field – infertility specialists for New York’s great and good – but their lives plunged into barbiturate addiction.

The bodies were found among stomach-churning squalor – junk, excrement, and dozens of pill bottles.

Stewart had died first, face down on the bed; his features had already decomposed. After Stewart died, Cyril left the apartment but – for reasons unknown – returned to his brother’s body.

READ MORE:

* Rachel Weisz on why the new Dead Ringers is a cauldron of bubbling oestrogen

* Dead Ringers: Welcome to your new Weisz, a wild, disturbing and addictive thriller

* TVNZ+'s You & Me, Prime Video's Dead Ringers among great shows to stream this weekend



It was later determined that Stewart had died from an overdose of Nembutal, a barbiturate that the twins took in massive quantities. But Cyril’s cause of death was never determined.

There were reports of drug-fuelled malpractice and bizarre behaviour.

Cronenberg read a 1976 feature about the twins in Esquire. Interviewed years later, Cronenberg recalled thinking: “Somebody has got to make a movie of this!”

Indeed, the Marcus twins were the inspiration for his psychological drama Dead Ringers – starring Jeremy Irons as both Elliot and Beverly Mantle – now reimagined for an Amazon Prime series of the same name, with Rachel Weisz playing the twin roles.

Prime Video Dead Ringers is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Cronenberg’s original film had been gestating since 1980. Producer Marc Boyman recalls being turned down by every studio.

Even for David Cronenberg, whose films then included the flesh-melding delights of Videodrome and The Fly, it was a tad icky. “Let me put it like this,” says Boyman. “David and I come to you and say, ‘We want to make a movie about identical twin perverted gynaecologists.’ Are you in?”

The film was eventually released in September 1988, telling a fictionalised version of the Stewart and Cyril Marcus story.

It was also based loosely on the novel Twins by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland, itself based loosely on the Marcuses. The book’s twin doctors have an incestuous relationship, which took the story to places that didn’t interest Cronenberg. Instead, he wrote his own version of the story.

“Beverly and Elliot are not the Marcus twins,” Cronenberg told Newsday back in 1988. “I invented my characters.” The similarities, however, are disturbing.

Stewart and Cyril Marcus were born in Binghamton, New York on June 2 1930. Stewart came first, Cyril minutes later.

They were intelligent children – studious rather than sporty – and Stewart, the more charming and affable to the twins, took centre stage, socially and in their numerous academic achievements. That dynamic continued: Stewart the confident frontman, Cyril the background player.

They grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey, though they later pretended to rich patients that they’d grown up in a fancier town. The Marcuses’ journey through college and medical school were, rather appropriately, identical.

According to the Esquire feature – also called Dead Ringers, by Ron Rosenbaum and Susan Edmiston – the Marcuses shared the same cadaver in anatomy class. But they struggled to play nicely with others. A chief gynaecologist from their residency at Mount Sinai Hospital called them “arrogant, resentful of criticism, disobedient of orders”.

Supplied Jeremy Irons in 1998’s Dead Ringers.

“They were schizoid,” a psychiatrist told Linda Wolfe, who also wrote about the twins for New York Magazine.

“When they talked to you – and most of the time they didn't talk to anyone, just to one another – you got the distinct impression that their responses were artificial, that they didn't really have the emotions that other people did, but were aping others’ emotions, trying to imitate them.”

During their Mount Sinai Hospital residency, a senior doctor, Dr Alan Guttmacher – also a gynaecologist, a twin, and expert of twins – separated the Marcuses. Guttmacher held the view that twins were “monsters” (a once-used term in the medical world for conjoined twins).

Dead Ringers looked at its twins similarly. “For the story, we took the point of view that identical twins are essentially Siamese twins [...] who happen to be separated,” says Boyman.

The idea comes to life in the film’s most Cronenbergian moment: a nightmare sequence in which the twins are joined by a connecting tunnel of flesh – a manifestation of the ultimate separation anxiety.

Boyman recalls visiting the University of Minnesota to meet with twins and an expert in identical twin studies.

“They told me to observe how they eat,” he says. “It was very interesting – how they all placed their knives and forks the same way. I also learned that identical twins have almost always developed their own language that only the two of them know.”

Boyman adds: “If identical twins didn’t exist in humans, one would think it was a work of science fiction.”

There’s a question about whether the Marcus twins were identical or fraternal twins. Cyril once claimed they weren’t identical – a claim repeated by Linda Wolfe. But they looked so alike that even their mother couldn’t tell. If either twin was troublesome as children, she’d spank them both – just to be sure.

Dr Guttmacher succeeded in separating them. He sent Stewart to a hospital in California; Cyril stayed in New York. During the separation, Cyril married and eventually had two children. Stewart remained a lifelong bachelor.

As detailed by Wolfe, Stewart had been engaged but his fiancé broke it off. He was “terribly impersonal and distant” and had no sexual interest in her.

A few years later, Stewart rejoined Cyril in New York. They took charge of New York Hospital’s infertility clinic and ran a private practice. They published a leading book on obstetrics and gynaecology and attracted well-bred, well-off women. They used various drugs, techniques, and procedures to help women have children – women who had been to other gynaecologists with no luck.

20th Century Fox Jeremy Irons played the Mantle twins in David Cronenberg's 1988 version of Dead Ringers.

“A lot of the women in that office were last-chance Charlies,” one patient told Rosenbaum and Edmiston for Esquire. Patients also described them as being “like gods” and “miracle workers”.

Dead Ringers would accurately depict the working dynamic: Stewart was the glory hound while Cyril did the work (in Dead Ringers, Elliot accepts the awards while Beverly sweats doggedly over their research).

Other accounts describe Stewart as a pendant and Cyril as a perfectionist – but both prone to outbursts, particularly when questioned. Before writing about them for New York Magazine, Linda Wolfe was a patient, but left when Stewart erupted angrily at her. A nurse also claimed that Cyril had thrown sterilised instruments at her.

When Stewart took an associate professorship, Cyril was left to manage the daily, gynaecological grind of their practice. It’s not clear when Cyril began taking drugs, but he was reported to take amphetamines to get through the long hours and emergency night calls. Cyril’s wife divorced him, beginning a downward spiral.

In the summer of 1972, Cyril collapsed – a suspected overdose or possible stroke. A handyman from the building raised the alarm. He called Stewart, explaining that he thought something was wrong inside Cyril’s apartment. In a bizarre moment, Stewart went silent. After a moment he said, “You’re right, something’s wrong.” When they found Cyril, Stewart hesitated. He instructed the handyman to give Cyril mouth-to-mouth – rather than do it himself – before another doctor arrived.

From that point, Stewart took close care of his brother. He moved close to Cyril – reports vary: either in the same building or just blocks away – and they dined together, travelled together, and both took jobs as surgeons at an abortion clinic.

But the Marcus twins shared something else: a rapid, increasingly insular, drug-addled decline. As they quaffed massive quantities of barbiturates, there were odd reports: claims of the brothers impersonating each other and slurring when they spoke; cancelling appointments as their practice went into disrepair; unpaid bills and a weird aversion to filing paperwork – which led to an investigation.

In April, 1974, Cyril fell outside of an operating theatre before a surgery. Hospital staff were told to watch them closely. Another gynaecologist told the New York Times that they were “really out of it” at this time. The Marcuses denied they had a drug problem but were eventually dropped from their hospital positions.

A maintenance man was the first to notice the smell emanating from Cyril’s apartment. When the maintenance man and police burst through the door, the apartment was, as described by one officer, “a pigsty”: half-eaten sandwiches, garbage, dirty plates, unwashed clothes, chicken bones, and remnants of rampant pill addiction. The brothers had, rather horribly, been using a chair as a toilet.

It seems that between July 10 and 14, Stewart took an overdose of Nembutal and died. Cyril left the apartment but returned. Exactly how Cyril died was never fully explained. There were no barbiturates in his system, so it wasn’t an overdose; and there were no signs of the convulsions associated with a death from barbiturates withdrawal. The only explanation was malnourishment – allowing himself to rot alongside his brother.

For David Cronenberg, the intrigue was less the events surrounding their deaths than the twins themselves. “I don’t think it was a murder mystery,” says Marc Boyman. “It was a personal characteristic mystery.”

Cronenberg is so often slapped with the reductive “body horror” label. Dead Ringers is more naturalistic but still off-kilter: Elliot and Beverly live in a yuppie dreamscape; in surgery, they wear red gowns – like something from a Satanic ritual.

There are visceral Cronenbergian touches. When actress Claire Niveau (Geneviève Bujold) comes to the practice, they are fascinated by her “trifurcated cervix”; later, Beverly creates gynaecological tools for the abnormal genitalia of “mutant women” – the tools could be one of Jeff Goldblum’s insectoid extremities in The Fly.

But the real connective tissue that links Dead Ringers to Cronenberg’s other films are the boundaries and sense of body and self – often extended by machinery in his films.

In Dead Ringers, the twins are one body split into two. “It raises issues of personal identity,” says Boyman.

“That’s what’s disturbing about it. For our society to work, you have a personal identity – a name, a driver’s licence, a perimeter of self. With the case of these identical twins – and all identical twins – there is the disturbing nature of where does the self stop? What’s the perimeter? Clearly, in the extreme cases of identical twinness, the line can be blurred.”

Cronenberg didn’t need all-out body horror to make studio execs squeamish. Gynaecology was uncomfortable enough.

“I must have set up 40 different pitches in Hollywood,” says Boyman. “We were often asked, ‘Can’t you make them twin lawyers?’” Cronenberg noted that “of course, they were all male”. (The execs who were squeamish about Cronenberg’s pitch would likely faint during a caesarean and baby-delivering montage in the first episode of the Rachel Weisz series.)

Stars were put off too. “I remember certain actors telling me they’d have to go literally crazy to play these parts,” says Boyman. “I won’t mention names but a number of the big names in Hollywood turned us down. Then Jeremy came along.”

It is an appropriately uncanny performance from Irons. There’s little doubt that Elliot and Beverly are two men. Not only does Irons convince you that they’re separate characters, he’s often playing one pretending to be the other.

“Here he was playing shades of a different character and shooting scenes out of order,” says Boyman. “And he’d have to go back to being the other twin in the morning. Originally, he asked me if he could have two dressing rooms.”

That’s the crux of the film’s biggest invention: a love triangle between Elliot, Beverly and their actress patient, Claire. Elliot seduces her, then passes her to the more withdrawn, awkward Beverly – a recurring pattern of abuse. Unbeknownst to Claire, she sleeps with both twins. But Beverly falls in love with her; his love is the first thing not to be shared between Elliot and Beverly.

As Elliot warns Beverly, he hasn’t really had sex with Claire until Beverly tells him all about it. It’s not real until it’s a shared experience. Alarmingly, a doctor who worked with the Marcus twins and fell pregnant described something similar. Both twins insisted on checking her dilation. It was “totally unnecessary” she said. “But they did it anyway. It was as if one couldn’t bear to do something without sharing what he was doing with his brother.”

Rachel Weisz playing the twin roles in Prime Amazon’s version of Dead Ringers.

The idea of impersonating each other, though taken to the extreme in the film, also rings true. Stewart Marcus boasted that they duped patients by switching places – apparently in the middle vaginal examinations, too. Stewart may also have taken Cyril’s place – in person and on the phone – in the aftermath of Cyril’s collapse.

When Cyril appeared before a medical board, he was suspiciously charming. Could it have actually been Stewart? Elliot does the same thing for Beverly in Dead Ringers, facing a medical board after Beverly – in a barely coherent state during surgery – injures a woman with one of his monstrous instruments and yanks the anaesthesia mask off her.

The instruments are a Cronenberg invention but the scene is based on a real incident, in which one of the Marcus twins really did stumble around surgery and tear the anaesthetic mask off a patient.

As alarming as it may be, the drug-induced malpractice seen in Dead Ringers is just a small part of the real story. New York Hospital later claimed that the Marcuses had posed no risk to patients, but others said otherwise.

Cyril at one point attempted to perform a circumcision on a newborn baby using a scalpel without a blade (an error that Stewart later repeated). In another story, one of the twins’ hands was shaking so badly in surgery that another doctor had to be called in.

Just before their deaths – on the Marcuses’ last day at hospital – one of the Marcuses’ patients was admitted, apparently miscarrying. Cyril admitted he then disappeared; when Stewart arrived three hours later, he was unintelligible and failed to notice she was haemorrhaging. He attempted to send her home before other doctors took over.

The descent of Jeremy Irons’ Elliot and Beverly is close to the reality of the Marcus twins. They have to share everything: even drug dependency. The movie twins finish in the same squalor as the Marcuses (they even eat birthday cake, which was true to life – reports noted that the Marcuses seemed to have a child-like junk food binge of fizzy pop and ice cream in their final days).

Elliot’s death is much grislier in Dead Ringers: Beverly disembowels Elliot using his tools in a drug-fuelled episode. Though – like Cyril Marcus – he briefly leaves before returning to die by his brother.

In the film, it’s Beverly falling in love with Claire that begins their descent. “When one gets involved with a woman, it makes it hard for the other one,” says Boyman. “The whole question of personal identity surfaced.”

He adds: “It’s a slow, spiral downward – induced by their identical twinness and inability to be apart, ultimately.”

It’s dramatised but gets to the dark heart of the real Marcus twins’ death. As Linda Wolfe wrote about Stewart and Cyril: “They viewed their bond as sustaining and nourishing. But it was, in fact, a disease that would eventually kill them.”