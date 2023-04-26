Tiny, flood-worn Pūhoi library goes viral with Wes Anderson fans

Asteroid City is the latest movie from beloved director Wes Anderson.

An unsuspecting rural library in New Zealand’s Northland has gone viral, capturing the hearts of film director Wes Anderson’s fans.

Pūhoi’s Town Library, manned by a lone volunteer librarian, was shared to Instagram page Accidentally Wes Anderson, a hub for The Grand Budapest Hotel maker’s fans.

The account, which has 1.8 million followers on the platform, shares photos from around the world highlighting spaces and places that capture Anderson’s signature whimsical art style.

The Pūhoi Town Library is one of 15 NZ-based spots featured by the page, with other locations including Taranaki’s Cape Egmont lighthouse and Reefton’s local courthouse.

First constructed in 1913, the building originally served as the Pūhoi Road Board, before being converted into the town’s library ten years later.

In 1924, less than a year after the conversion, the Great Flood hit, filling the library with six feet of water and silt which ultimately destroyed the building’s books and left a water level mark which is still visible today.

After the floods, the building become a one-stop-shop for Pūhoi locals, acting as a meeting space, first-aid post, craft outlet, and morgue.

Half a century after the Great Flood, the building once again became the town’s library, surviving another flood in 2001.

Today, the library contains over 4000 books and 500 DVDs, all donated by the Pūhoi community.