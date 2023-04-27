Searchlight Pictures releases teaser for Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins

The trailer for Taika Waititi's First Goal Wins has been released.

The official trailer for Kiwi director Taika Waititi’s upcoming sports comedy Next Goal Wins has been dropped.

The film is based on the “worst football team in the world” and is inspired by the true story of American Samoa who infamously lost to Australia in 2001 with a 31-0 thrashing.

The trailer, released by Searchlight Pictures on Thursday is set to Abba’s Take a Chance on Me and shows “down-on-his-luck maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) being tasked with the job of turning the team into champions in the sports underdog comedy.

Directed by Oscar-winning Waititi – known for films like Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnorok – Next Goal Wins features Kiwi comedy legends Oscar Kightley, Rhys Darby and Waititi himself.

Also featured are Elisabeth Moss, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio and Will Arnett.

Kaimana, a fa’afafine non-binary actor, will portray Jaiyah Saelua, the first non-binary player to compete in a men’s FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Searchlight Pictures Next Goal Wins is due to be released on December 7.

Waititi shared the trailer to Instagram on Thursday morning and said on a day with a lot of trailers dropping, “this is the best one”.

“If you like brown people and soccer balls, you're gonna love this. It's a truly unforgettable film,” he wrote.

Next Goal Wins debuts in New Zealand on December 7.