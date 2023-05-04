Ben Affleck or Brad Pitt? Gwyneth Paltrow dishes on who was better in bed in new podcast

Ever wonder what it's like to date Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck? Gwyneth Paltrow's got you covered.

On Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actor and Goop founder – who is married to TV producer Brad Falchuk – dished on her romantic experiences with multiple exes, including Pitt and Affleck.

Paltrow and Pitt began dating in 1994 after working together on the movie Se7en and separated in 1997 a few months after getting engaged, according to Us Weekly. The Shakespeare in Love star subsequently dated Affleck on and off from 1997 to 2000.

While playing a game of "Brad or Ben?" on Call Her Daddy, Paltrow compared her former partners' personalities, fashion senses, kissing techniques and sexual abilities. At the start, though, Paltrow fundamentally misunderstood the concept and blurted out “Brad” before podcast host Alex Cooper even asked her the first question.

"Oh, I thought that was the question," Paltrow said matter-of-factly as Cooper burst into laughter. "Brad or Ben?"

Then came the real questions: Who had better style? ("Probably Brad.") Who was more romantic? ("Brad.") Who was more likely to make you laugh? ("Ben.") Who were you more likely to get into an argument with? ("Ben.")

Diane Freed/Getty Images Paltrow and Pitt began dating in 1994 after working together on the movie Se7en and separated in 1997 a few months after getting engaged. (File photo)

After a series of rapid-fire answers, Paltrow had to think a little harder when asked which of her A-list exes was "more high maintenance."

"I'm not sure I would characterise either of them as high maintenance," she mused. "They were both pretty [chill]."

As for who cared more about their appearance, "neither of them were very vain like that," Paltrow said.

"I'm not attracted to guys who are looking in the mirror the whole time," she added. "Although Ben did have a mirror face that he would throw in the mirror... He had a funny mirror face. I think he was joking."

Cooper saved the juiciest queries for last: Who was the better kisser? ("They were both good kissers.") And who was better in bed?

"That's really hard," Paltrow said after a long pause. "That is really hard because Brad was the sort of major chemistry, love of your life... at the time. And then Ben was, like, technically excellent."

"I can't believe my daughter's listening to this," Paltrow added with a giggle.

Finally, Cooper asked, who is the better actor?

"I mean, they're both so talented," Paltrow said. "Ben is a great writer and director, but I guess I would probably have to say – acting alone – Brad. Like, if you think of all the really different roles he's done... Ben is great too. They're both great."

Eric Lee/Getty Images Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow in the 2000 film Bounce.

Despite her openness discussing her relationships with Affleck and Pitt, the Oscar winner refused to identify other major stars she's secretly smooched (though she promised to give Cooper at least one name off the record). She did confirm, however, that she never made out with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio or Johnny Depp.

Later in the conversation, Paltrow got sentimental about her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which ended in their "conscious uncoupling." She recalled her bond with the musician feeling "very different" from her other relationships and said she would do it "all again" to be united with her two true loves: their children, Apple and Moses.

"There are certain things that have felt preordained in my life, and my children feel to me like the whole reason I'm on this earth," she explained.

"And so when I met [Martin], there was a very deep thing there, and I couldn't quite put my finger on it... And it's not so much that the relationship itself turned out to be healthier than my other relationships. It's just that I think I had this deep calling on some level. I knew he was going to be the father of my kids maybe, or something... It was a very strong feeling."