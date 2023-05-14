Kiwi stuntwoman Zoë Bell on losing her mum and finding new love

At life’s milestones we need our mothers the most. New Zealander Zoë Bell was on a career high, stunt co-ordinating for Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, when personal tragedy struck, twice. Here she writes about keeping her adored mum Tish in her life, years after she has gone.

August 28, 2018

There was no arguing. Thank god. Mum had made up her mind.

“We’re coming Zoë. We arrive next week and we are staying till our visas run out”.

I had definitely cried before that moment. I had been crying on and off over the couple of weeks since the accident. But not like this.

My mum and dad are coming. The phone fell to the floor, my face fell into my hands and my body fell to its knees. Every ounce of whatever I was using to keep my shit tight, evaporated. All the air left my chest. There was a weird, brief moment of silence and then... I broke.

The tidal wave of relief was immense and uncontrollable. It smashed open invisible gates and gave rise to a flood of unvoiced fears and pains. Sobs that resembled dry heaving wracked my body and the hallways of Cedar Sinai’s ICU.

Not since I was a child had I cried like this. Not since I was a child had I needed my mum and dad the way I needed them in this moment. When mum said they were coming and they were staying, I was a child once more.

The following week I was at Los Angeles International Airport to pick them up. I have the video. I have loads of videos of mum greeting me at airports over the years.

Supplied Bell with her mum when she was a child.

A pint-sized bundle of energy, colour and love - loud love, the hootin’ and hollerin’, jumping up and down, dancing, laughing and waving, kind of love. Joy that’s so pure it’s contagious and leaves strangers grinning. This was mum's response to us, my brother and me. Always.

This time was different. She was subdued, wanting only to gather me up and hold me. Make me feel better, carry my weight for me. I could feel it from the moment I saw her. Lucky, really, really lucky. That’s how I felt.

As we drove from the airport to the hospital, another thought - clear, clean and irrefutable - crossed my mind. I won’t have this forever. There will be a day they can’t come to me.

But for now, I have them and I have them for the length of their visa!

Supplied Bell's dad, Andrew and her mum, Tish.

August 11, 2018

I was in the middle of shooting Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and had decided to throw my (then) boyfriend, Jacob, a birthday party. It really was a glorious, sun soaked day. And then, in a split second, it wasn’t. Jacob crashed his Onewheel electric skateboard on the way home. The impact cracked his skull and it started filling with blood.

Crushed and with nowhere to go, his brain started to breach into his spinal column. They call it coning. I remember it as crowning, like a baby being born but different. He slipped into a coma. Thanks to a crazy talented, and just plain crazy, ambulance driver and a brilliant brain surgeon, he didn’t die. The coma lasted three terrifying days.

Supplied Zoe Bell's boyfriend Jacob was in a coma for three days after a skateboard accident.

When he came to, he didn't know how to talk, walk or feed himself. We were in ICU for 10 days and a rehabilitation hospital for a month. After a month, insurance ran out and we were being kicked out of the hospital. He was walking by then but unstably and often into oncoming traffic. I had lost the boyfriend I knew, had zero experience dealing with someone trying to regrow a brain and I still had half a movie to shoot.

This is when my parents showed up, like properly showed up. Mum and Dad to the rescue. Two of my favourite humans on the planet, Mum used to be a nurse and Dad a doctor - I know. Mum was all nurture, heart and compassion, Dad all instinct, patience and pragmatism. I couldn’t have dreamt up a better rescue crew.

Over the next few months, although his journey was slow, scary and frustrating, Jacob flourished under the expert care and love of my folks. My mum took him on walks to the beach every day. Sometimes two or three times a day. She helped him with his cognitive homework. She gave him massages. She sent me off to work with tea and a big cuddle.

Supplied Bell's mum Tish with her boyfriend at the time, Jacob.

Assuring me I could focus on my work life, they had my home life covered. In the evenings I would come home to a clean house, a glass of wine and endless questions about my day.

The last few weeks, I was working nights and every morning I would roll in at 6am, the house dark and sleeping, to a bottle of whiskey, a small glass and a handwritten note: “Welcome home Wo. Sweet dreams. See you when you wake up. Love Muma”.

November 30, 2018

Less than a week before their return flight to New Zealand, we took mum into the ER. She was immediately admitted to the Cedar Sinai. It’s cancer and she’s riddled with it. Wait, it isn’t cancer. No, sorry it is cancer. Well, it may not be cancer.

It most definitely was cancer.

December 27, 2018

Mum slipped into a coma, my brother curled up in her arms. Hours later, she died.

Mercifully, Dad, my brother and I were all beside her, our hands on her when she left. It’s the strangest thing, watching someone become not someone anymore. Where did she go? Where do I put all that love now?

We were shook. To the core. Levelled.

Supplied Bell's brother Jake with their mum Tish in hospital.

The three of us Bells, never again to be four, walked outside and across the street to the carpark we had designated over the past month as our smoking spot. We lit our cigarettes and turned to look at the hospital, the last place Tish was.

Out of nowhere the air started to move, the trees started to bend and a massive wind whipped up around us, seemingly rising from the ground and swirling upwards past the roof of the multi-storey hospital. It hadn’t been a windy day. Maybe it was Mum leaving the building. Hootin’ and hollerin’.

Lots of life has happened since she died. Jacob grew his brain back – not exactly the same brain but a beautiful, fully functional one that undoubtedly has Tishie hardwired into it.

I got pregnant and lost a baby.

Jacob and I split.

I became a director.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Zoe Bell, Tracie Thoms and Rosario Dawson arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Unforgettable" in Hollywood, 2017.

I discovered Colorado. I bought a little green house and inherited a gorgeous, fundamentally odd dog. Her name is Shelby. Mum never was fussed with dogs, but she would have liked Shelby.

I don’t know what I believe. I still can’t fathom “where” mum is. People tell me she can see me, hear me, that she’s with me. I don’t know. I really don’t. I know I still text her. Admittedly, it’s a very one-sided conversation.

Kierstan Renner Zoe Bell wears a cardigan that belonged to her mum.

I still send her photos of things that would make her smile. Flowers that remind me of her. My house, my niece, my dog. I know I haven’t deleted her “Tish’s AirPods” from my bluetooth menu on my phone nor my laptop. I still ask her to help me with manifesting things, I figure - if she is someplace / state that she can hear / feel me, surely she has the celestial upper hand with manifesting.

I know I still ask her to come on walks with Shelby and me. I still cry to her when I am devastated. Ask her to look after my baby and give cousin Kadamba a massive hug from me.

I do know that since she died, the things that make my heart glow are exactly the things that make my heart break a little. Because I can’t share them with her.

Kierstan Renner Zoe wears a denim jacket signed by her friends at her 40th birthday. Bell was barely at the party due to being at the hospital with her mum.

January 6, 2023

Walking through Auckland’s Ponsonby, off Franklin Rd, just beyond the love heart lights dangling in the trees. I got engaged. I got engaged to a man named Britton, and he is wonderful. And she would have loved him. She would have loved us together.

I am going to get married and she’s not going to be there. She won’t be gazing on, proud and in love with the two of us. She won’t be hootin’ and hollerin’ and tearing up the dance floor with me. And Britt, will never get to meet her. Except, he reckons he already has. Through photos and videos. Through stories and memories spoken out loud. Through getting to know my dad and my bro and all the others in my life - that is now his - that have been touched by her. By knowing and loving me.

And I guess that’s how it goes.

Supplied Zoe Bell's engagement ring.

January 10, 2023

An impromptu gathering of gorgeous girls to celebrate my engagement occurred. A gaggle of glorious women all there to shine love and light on me. To drink Champagne and talk about my fiancé and dresses and other such wedding stuff. And I missed my mum. Wanted nothing more than to share this moment, these women, this love - the Champagne - with her.

Many of these women have met Mum. Had their own love and relationship with her over years. We talked about her and shared stories. I cried, lots of us cried. We talked and cried about the other girls’ mums, lost mums, still alive mums. We talked about some of them being mums, about some of us not being mums. There was a lot of crying and heaps of laughing. And, in the laughter and the tears, Mum lived.

Supplied Bell and her fiance Britton Brzoza.

Because of that day, I am finally writing. I am not sure what direction this was supposed to take or what the end game of writing this is. I know it is meant to be about Mum, but it just keeps feeling like it's about me.

I think losing one’s mum is a head and heart f… that stays with you forever. In some capacity. No matter how early or late in her or your life. No matter how healthy, complex, dysfunctional, close or non existent the relationship was. Mother’s are a significant piece of your origin story.

I got lucky. I loved my mum. I got even luckier cause I also really liked my mum. I don’t know where the Tish that left my mum's body went but...

Tish is in the eyes of my niece. In the imagination of my fiancé. In that room full of women. She is folded into the new man Jacob became. Mum is in my heart and all over my home. Her blood runs in my veins.

And I guess that’s how it goes.

Wo ai ni muma.