Watch: Netflix releases trailer for Aussie horror flick Run Rabbit Run

The trailer for Netflix Run Rabbit Run has been released.

“Can people come back ... from where they go when they die?”

Most may know her as the daughter of a ruthless media tycoon in Succession, but actress Sarah Snook is taking on Australian horror, with the upcoming feature film Run Rabbit Run.

The trailer for the psychological thriller – due for release in June – was dropped by streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday.

The first look reveals Snook as the mother of a child who had a sister who went missing when she was seven, leading to her daughter revealing, “I’m seven”.

Snook’s character Sarah is a fertility doctor who “believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behaviour of her young daughter, must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past”.

According to the Sundance Festival plot description, all is pretty normal when Sarah’s daughter Mia turns seven, but the arrival of a mysterious gift for the young girl – a rabbit – makes the mother nervous.

From there Mia’s behaviour becomes “increasingly not herself”.

Netflix Lily Latorre in Run Rabbit Run.

“As a ghost from her past re-enters Sarah’s life, she struggles to cling to her distant young daughter.”

Filmed on location around Victoria and South Australia, Run Rabbit Run was directed by Daina Reid (The Shining Girls, The Handmaid’s Tale) and also stars Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi and Lily Latorre.

Run Rabbit Run is included in the 2023 Sydney Film Festival lineup and will debut on Netflix on June 28.