Freaky Friday sequel in the works with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Freaky Friday is now available to stream on Disney+

A Freaky Friday sequel is in the works and Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are said to be a part of it.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news that both Lohan and Curtis will reprise their roles from the 2003 comedy where a mother and daughter wake up to find they have swapped bodies.

The original film was based on the 1972 book by Mary Rodgers and over time has become synonymous with the body-swap genre.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Curtis said he has always had questions about the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel.

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made,’” said Curtis.

Lohan’s appearance in any potential sequel will continue the 2000s star’s career comeback in recent years, which includes a deal with Netflix and an appearance in rom-com Falling for Christmas.

Supplied Is Freaky Friday returning?

Speaking to the New York Times on a potential sequel, Lohan said “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Elyse Hollander is said to be writing the script to the sequel.