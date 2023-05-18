Little Mermaid film appears to insult Catherine, the Princess of Wales

Disney’s new version of The Little Mermaid features a scene that appears to mock the Princess of Wales.

The film, released in cinemas next week, stars newcomer Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, who falls for a handsome prince and gives up her voice in order to be with him.

In the first meeting between Ariel and Prince Eric, he tries to guess her name. His first guess is “Diana”. His second guess is “Catherine”, the first name of the Princess of Wales.

At the mention of the latter, Ariel screws up her face. “OK, definitely not Catherine,” Eric says.

READ MORE:

* The Little Mermaid new trailer drops during the Oscars

* Halle Bailey was 'just stunned' to see her Little Mermaid Ariel doll

* Why Meghan Markle compares herself to Ariel from The Little Mermaid



The film already has a royal connection: the Duchess of Sussex drew parallels between herself and Ariel in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said: “It must have been years ago. I was sitting in Nottingham Cottage [the home she shared with the Duke of Sussex when they were first married] and The Little Mermaid came on. Now, who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid?

“But it came on and I was like, ‘Well, I’m just here all the time, so I may as well watch this’. And I went, ‘Oh, my God! She falls in love with the prince and because of that, she has to lose her voice. But, by the end, she gets her voice back’.”

Winfrey asked: “And this is what happened here? You feel like you got your voice back?”

“Yeah,” the duchess replied.

Joe Pugliese/CBS The Duchess of Sussex compared herself to Ariel in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Disney also has links with the duchess. She narrated a Disney+ nature documentary about elephants. Disney did not respond to requests for comment.

The new, live action version of The Little Mermaid is a remake of the 1989 animation. Early screenings have garnered mixed reviews, although those who have seen it were unanimous in their praise for Bailey’s performance.

'This version is a lot more modern'

The 23-year-old actress and singer said that Ariel’s character had been given a contemporary update. She told The Face: “What’s beautiful about this version of The Little Mermaid is that it’s a lot more modern.

“When we saw [the original] when we were younger, she gave up everything for the guy. But I don’t think that reflects modern women today. So it’s more about Ariel finding freedom for herself. Prince Eric is a cherry on top, but it’s not all about him.”

Eric is played by Jonah Hauer-King, a 27-year-old British actor. He said his character has also been updated.

“The archetype of the prince is fine and we all love the character in the cartoon, but I think in the live action version of the film we wanted to add some complexity to him. It’s about not thinking of him just as a Disney prince, but as a human being,” he said.