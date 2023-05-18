Watch: Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One official trailer has dropped

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One trailer has been released.

Tom Cruise is back with plenty of stunts, drama and high-adrenaline action in the new trailer for Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The official teaser shows Cruise in knife fights, fist fights, car chases, train explosions and high-tailing it off the edge of a cliff on a motorbike.

Stunts, action, choppers and a submarine are also teased in what the synopsis describes as the IMF team’s, “most dangerous mission yet”.

Set to hit theatres on July 13, the seventh chapter of the Mission: Impossible franchise stars Cruise in the role he first kicked off in 1996.

Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg also star in the newest chapter of the action spy series.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the IMF team is tasked with tracking down a new weapon that threatens humanity before it winds up in the wrong hands.

According to the synopsis, “with control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins”.

Supplied Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

“Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

Produced by Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, the film has also cast Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

Cruise last appeared on-screen as Ethan Hunt in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two will be released a year apart, with Part Two expected in June, 2024.