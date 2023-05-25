Kenneth Anger, queer filmmaker and avant-garde pioneer, dies at 96

When his parents left town for a funeral in 1947, Kenneth Anger invited a few friends over to their Beverly Hills bungalow, moved the furniture to the garden and turned the living room into a film set.

With a 16-millimetre camera and film stock that he later said was stolen from the Navy, he made an experimental psychodrama, Fireworks, that lit up art-house theatres like a Roman candle.

Dreamlike and homoerotic, the 14-minute film showed Anger cradled in the arms of a sailor, a pose evoking Michelangelo's "Pietà"; beaten with chains by sailors who cut open his chest to expose a mysterious ticking device; and sleeping alongside a man whose face is masked by a crown of light. In one shot, a sailor opens his pants to reveal a firework, then leans backward as sparks fly into the air.

"This flick is all I have to say about being 17, the United States Navy, American Christmas and the Fourth of July," Anger once said. It was also a daring exploration of gay desire, released at a time when sodomy laws targeted same-sex couples nationwide. The film led to an obscenity trial in Los Angeles, where a theatre operator's conviction was reversed on appeal, and became what film scholar Ryan Powell once described as "arguably the highest profile homoerotic film of the postwar years”.

Anger, who died May 11 at 96, went on to make two dozen surreal, eye-popping and largely dialogue-free experimental films, drawing on his interests in Tinseltown glamour and the English occultist Aleister Crowley, whose teachings he studied as an adherent of the religious movement Thelema.

"Making a movie is like casting a spell," said Anger, who had the name Lucifer tattooed on his chest and cast Anton LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan, in his 1969 film Invocation of My Demon Brother. (He later clarified that he was a paganist, not a Satanist, and was more interested in appreciating nature than in practising "black magic.")

Though Anger's movies never made it to the multiplex, they were credited with paving the way for modern music videos and influencing directors including Martin Scorsese, Dennis Hopper and John Waters, who called him "scarily beneath, above and beyond the real thing”.

Anger spent years working on his movies, often pausing production until he had enough money to buy additional film. He was backed for a time by philanthropist John Paul Getty Jr and supplemented his income by writing a pair of "Hollywood Babylon" books - salacious compendiums of film-industry scandals that sold tens of thousands of copies but were largely inaccurate.

Kenneth Anger was a queer icon of the film industry.

"He was one of the founders, along with Maya Deren, of the whole movement of American avant-garde film that emerged right after World War II," film scholar David Sterritt said in a 2020 interview. "The idea that you can make a movie at your parent's home while they're away - do these tiny movies but do them carefully, meticulously, exactly the way you want them - was a great strike out against industrial cinema."

Anger's most popular film, Scorpio Rising (1963), was among the first to use a pop-rock soundtrack, juxtaposing images of leather-clad motorcyclists with songs such as Bobby Vinton's Blue Velvet. The half-hour short was purportedly a documentary, following a group of bikers Anger met at Coney Island, and alternately treated the motorcyclists as sex symbols, neo-Nazis and would-be messiahs, intercutting footage from a Christian educational film about Jesus.

The film became a sensation in New York, where it inspired "elegant uptown boutiques" to fill their display windows with motorcycle gear, according to a New York Times report.

Like Fireworks, it also led to an obscenity trial in Los Angeles, where a theatre manager's conviction was overturned when a three-judge panel deemed that the movie was not "hard core pornography." (It featured brief flashes of nudity.)

While Anger's work was exhibited at institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art and MoMA PS1 in New York, he was best known in some quarters not for his films, but rather for the gossip-mongering in Hollywood Babylon.

Widely released in the United States in 1975, more than 15 years after it was first published in France, the book included a gruesome photo of actress Jayne Mansfield's fatal car crash, excerpts from movie star Mary Astor's purported "love diary" and a chronicle of the forced marriage in 1924 between filmmaker Charlie Chaplin and actress Lita Grey, who was underage and pregnant. "Well, boys," Anger reported Chaplin's saying at the wedding reception, "this is better than the penitentiary”.

Anger was accused of smearing the reputations of old Hollywood stars (most of his subjects were dead, which shielded him from lawsuits) and sensationalising tragedy. "If a book such as this can be said to have charm, I think it lies in the fact that here is a book without one single redeeming merit," wrote Times reviewer Peter Andrews.

Much of Hollywood Babylon and its sequel, published in the mid-1980s, was drawn from secondhand gossip and stories Anger had heard as a boy. But even if some details were wrong, he suggested, the books nonetheless captured a basic truth: that Hollywood was a "synonym for sin”, where flawed people grappled like Greek gods in search of fame or fortune, while churning out movies that were better at capturing the look of things than the essence.

"I've always considered movies evil," said Anger, who continued making films into his late 80s. "The day that cinema was invented was a black day for mankind."

Scorpio Rising was one of Anger's most popular films.

As in Hollywood Babylon, the stories that Anger told of his own life mixed fact and fantasy. Though he often claimed he was born in 1930, he was born Kenneth Wilbur Anglemyer in Santa Monica on February 3, 1927, according to Anger, an unauthorised biography by Bill Landis.

His father was an engineer at Douglas Aircraft, and Anger said he grew up in a puritanical home where his parents banned comic books and steered him toward English poetry. He was more interested in movies: By his account, he played the changeling prince in A Midsummer Night's Dream (1935) - film scholars have challenged that claim - and fantasied about running his own movie studio.

Anger's dreams were nurtured by his maternal grandmother, who, depending on the story, either worked on costumes for silent films or lived with a woman who had. After he graduated from Beverly Hills High, she helped pay for him to travel to Paris, where he met filmmaker and writer Jean Cocteau, who had praised Fireworks at his 1949 Festival du Film Maudit, a showcase for misunderstood films.

The movie's admirers also included Tennessee Williams, who called it "the most exciting use of cinema I have ever seen”, and sex researcher Alfred Kinsey. When Kinsey visited Europe in 1955, Anger gave him a tour of Italy, with stops at a gay cruising spot in Rome and a dilapidated "abbey" in Sicily, decorated with erotic wall art, that Crowley had once used as a spiritual centre.

"I was his gay guide through hell, like Virgil and Dante or whatever," Anger told James H Jones, a Kinsey biographer.

Anger spent about a dozen years in Europe, where he worked as an assistant to French film archivist Henri Langlois and made movies such as Rabbit's Moon (1950), about a white-faced clown who tries to pull down the moon, and Eaux d'Artifice (1953), in which a woman strolls through a lush, fountain-filled garden dressed in an 18th-century gown. The latter was selected for the Library of Congress's National Film Registry in 1993.

After the death of his mother, Anger temporarily returned to the United States and made Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome (1954), a psychedelic depiction of masked gods and goddesses that he filmed at the Hollywood home of Samson De Brier, who also starred in the movie. The cast included writer Anaïs Nin, a friend from Paris who played the war and sex goddess Astarte, and occultist Marjorie Cameron, who had deepened his interest in Thelema.

He later collaborated with musicians Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull and Bobby Beausoleil, an associate of Charles Manson's who was convicted of murder and wrote the soundtrack for Anger's long-gestating movie Lucifer Rising while serving a life sentence in prison.

Completed in the early 1980s, the film concluded with an image of a UFO hovering over ancient Egyptian ruins, and was part of what Anger described as his "Magick Lantern Cycle”.

"They are close to being dreams," he told the Guardian of his films, "and in dreams, you don't have to analyse what everything means”.

Anger went more than two decades without finishing a film before returning with an anti-nicotine short, Don't Smoke That Cigarette (1999). His later works included Elliot's Suicide (2004), a tribute to singer Elliott Smith, a friend and neighbour who died the previous year, and Ich Will! (2008), which repurposed Hitler Youth propaganda footage.

"You leave it feeling you have peered over the abyss into something evil," a journalist for Britain's Esquire magazine wrote.

Kenneth Anger

Anger leaves no immediate survivors. His death, at an assisted-living facility in Yucca Valley, California was confirmed by a representative of Sprüth Magers gallery, which has shown Anger's work for more than a decade. The gallery did not cite a cause.

Anger said that he had considered publishing a third volume of Hollywood Babylon but had little interest in the recent crop of Hollywood actors, and feared being sued by the Church of Scientology. He preferred to remember older generations of stars, whose graves he visited on walks through the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"Oddly enough, Paramount Pictures, right next door, is constructed over an ancient cemetery," he claimed in a 2017 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, leading the film studio to issue a denial. "Under the soundstages are hundreds of bodies. They built right on top of it. It's like a secret that Hollywood doesn't want people to know."