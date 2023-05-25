Game of Thromes star Indira Varma joins Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who series

British actress Indira Varma is the latest to join the new series of Doctor Who in a “new mysterious role” as the Duchess, the BBC reports.

Varma, who’s famed as Ellaria Sand in the HBO series Game of Thrones, is not a new face in the Doctor Who universe.

She played the character of Suzie Costello in Torchwood, a spin-off of the 2005 revival of Doctor Who.

According to the Deadline, Varma’s “thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti [Gatwa], as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him”.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Doctor Who trailer drops ahead of 60th anniversary specials

* Doctor Who shares first look at Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor

* Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon to play 'major role' in new series of Doctor Who



“I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T. Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again,” she said.

Showrunner, Russell T Davies added: "I’m overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror."

In the newest series will have Sex Education fame, Ncuti Gatwa appearing as the 15th Doctor in the Doctor Who universe.

While the series is set to premier exclusively on BBC for UK and Ireland, the rest of the world (including those in New Zealand) will need to tune into Disney + for the latest adventures.