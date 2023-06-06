The Rock to return for next Fast in Furious film, ending feud with Vin Diesel

Dwyane Johnson’s cameo in Fast X, the latest instalment of the hit Fast and Furious franchise, was brief.

But it had fans excited for two reasons: First, it confirmed that the franchise will continue on, at least for one more movie, and, second, it suggested that Johnson had ended his long-running feud with co-star Vin Diesel.

Without giving away anything, Fast X was filled with nostalgia as characters reunited to help Toretto and his team tie up loose ends.

Many feared this meant the end of the franchise. But Johnson’s appearance at the film’s end – with its strong to-be-continued vibe – suggested the story wasn’t over just yet.

As for the feud – which began with a now-deleted Instagram post in 2016 in which Johnson referred to unnamed castmates as “candy asses,” and claimed their behaviour left his blood boiling – it appears to be over.

Co-star Michelle Rodriguez told US Weekly in September 2016 that the two were like “brothers” and that “any human being who knows what men are like knows to stay out of those situations and let them figure it out”.

Getty Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel during the premiere of Fast and Furious 5 in 2011.

Now that a few years have passed, Johnson shared the news that he and Diesel had “put all the past behind” them.

“Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast and Furious franchise,”Johnson wrote in a now-viral tweet.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters and fans that we love.”

According to Movie Web, Fast XI is set to release in 2025.

- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution