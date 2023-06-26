The Paragon trailer: West Auckland's first cosmic comedy arrives to change your destiny

Enjoy an exclusive first look at The Paragon, from Kiwi writer/director Michael Duignan.

Have you ever considered there might be a mythic underworld beneath West Auckland? The Paragon, a psychedelic fantasy-comedy from Kiwi writer/director Michael Duignan invites us to imagine so.

Duignan's new feature delivers a cosmic odyssey through New Lynn (and beyond), casting the city in his shimmering visions of 80s-inspired fantasy films – all on a shoestring budget of $25,000.

The Paragon trailer dropped on Monday, showcasing the film’s gripping mix of fantasy, comedy, and surrealist charms.

For his first feature length project, Duignan has assembled a cast of top-shelf New Zealand actors, including Benedict Wall (No Exit), Florence Noble (Meanwhile On Earth), and Cameron Rhodes (The Lord of the Rings).

The Paragon is a surreal, faux 80s ode to the likes of John Carpenter and Terry Gilliam, telling the story of Dutch – an angry victim of a hit-and-run, who takes a strange training course on how to be psychic in order to find the car that hit him, and take revenge on the driver. His journey of vengeance takes him on a trip through parallel worlds – not to mention a journey of self-discovery.

“The whole thing takes place in West Auckland, and it’s a psychedelic, dark comedy – fairly whacky. We were very lucky to be able to cast some talented actors; it’s low-budget, but a whole lot of fun,” Duignan told Stuff.

Duignan, an award-winning short filmmaker whose debut premiered at the New York Film Festival, has directed numerous episodes of The Cult, Go Girls, The Blue Rose, as well as cult kids’ TV show Power Rangers.

“There’s so many films in the mix, it’s like a weird mix between John Carpenter and The Princess Bride. It’s a weird, dark fairytale – with a little bit of Coen Brothers.”

Supplied The Paragon is a surreal, faux-80s ode to the likes of John Carpenter and Terry Gilliam.

As with many New Zealand films, the spirit of a shoestring budget can be the engine of powerful creativity. The Paragon continues our distinct brand of hyper-stylised, wryly comedic films, channelling the tone of surreal comedy pioneered by the likes of early Peter Jackson.

“It’s this idea that New Zealand is a place where the news seems small and mundane, so you can start running with your imagination - and that takes you to very strange places.

Supplied âThereâs so many films in the mix - itâs like a weird mix between John Carpenter and The Princess Bride," Duignan told Stuff.

“The film was achieved outside any normal funding model, and the film cast and crew worked on it as a collective.”

The trailer promises an atypical and absurdist joy that celebrates the madness of the New Zealand imagination and proposes an interstellar voyage – one that starts right here at home.

The Paragon will screen as part of the 2023 New Zealand International Film Festival.