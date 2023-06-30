Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's love story unfolds in new Dune: Part Two trailer

The latest trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two has dropped, teasing some new faces and a blossoming love story between leads Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Set on the desert planet Arrakis, the sequel picks off right where 2021’s Dune left with Chalamet, who stars as the film franchise’s lead Paul Atriedes, uniting with the Fremen natives to take down the Harkonnens, who destroyed the protagonist’s family.

While fighting alongside the Fremen, Chalamet falls in love with warrior Chani, played by Zendaya, with one clip showing the 27-year-old actor telling his onscreen love interest “I will love you as long as I breathe.”

The trailer also features Elvis actor Austin Butler looking unrecognisable as Feyd-Rautha, the villainous nephew of Christopher Walken’s merciless Emperor Shaddam.

A member of the Harkonnens, Butler is tasked with hunting down Chalamet to become the successor of Arrakis.

Warner Bros. Picture Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's star in Dune: Part Two.

English musician Sting famously played the role of Feyd-Rautha in David Lynch’s 1984 film adaptation of the Frank Herbet science-fiction novel.

British actress Florence Pugh is another newcomer to the Dune cast, starring as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam.

Zendaya, 26, addressed her onscreen romance with Chalamet in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?” she said.

“What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like?

“We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters.”