Newsable: Can the world handle the power of Barbenheimer?

On today’s episode of Newsable: Tova joins Stuff, the World Cup kicks off, inflation eases, the movie event of the century (so far).

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Today is the day. Barbenheimer has alighted. The world, at the time of writing, has not imploded under the sheer unprecedented weight of gritty fabulousness. But for real, take nothing for granted.

Interestingly, big-name movies have opened simultaneously in the past - back in June 1988 we saw Die Hard go up against the classic John Cleese film A Fish Called Wanda. Do you have any creative taglines for a double-feature with those two movies? The best I can come up with is yippee ki-yay motherfreshwater hatchetfish, but if you have any better suggestions email them through, newsable@stuff.co.nz.

Anyway! On to the show - and speaking of winning, a big win for the mighty Stuff.co.nz, with the peerless political journalist Tova O’Brien joining us as chief political correspondent.

As O’Brien explains in an exclusive interview with Newsable, she had a lot to process following the unceremonial demise of Today FM - as well as explaining what she’s been up to, she describes what her role will be, and analyses the state of political play ahead of the election in October.

After that, the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off tonight (gee, are you sick of winning yet?). New Zealand’s taking on the might of Norway in Auckland tonight, and while there might seem to be a bit of a gulf between the sides on paper, anything can happen in the cut-and-thrust of tournament football. We check in with Sky’s Kristina Eddy for her preview.

Then our attention turns to economics: inflation seems to be easing off, dropping 0.7 percentage points down to 6 percent, but does that headline number tell the whole story? We get the good oil from BNZ’s chief economist Mike Jones.

And finally, fluorescently, it’s the movie event of the year: so what does a doll expert make of the firestorm of publicity surrounding Greta Gerwig’s Barbie?

That’s your lot for today - we’ve got a few special episodes of the pod dropping throughout the day too, there is simply TOO MUCH NEWS so keep your eyes peeled, and we’ll catch you again tomorrow.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.