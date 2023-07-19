Force of Nature: The Dry 2 delayed - the first victim of the US actor's strike to affect NZ

The ongoing Hollywood actor’s and writer’s strike has claimed its first victim in New Zealand with the release date of the sequel to the Australian box office hit The Dry rescheduled.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 was originally planned to open in Australia and New Zealand on August 24, however, after consulting with filmmakers the production companies involved with the film made the decision to delay the release until the actors were available to support the launch.

Currently, 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) – the union which represents actors, stunt performers, programme hosts and other media professionals – have joined the 11,000 film and TV writers who have been on strike since May.

The writers are demanding better pay and secure working conditions, with the strike involving a complete work stoppage for industry professionals.

The strike has impacted the release of films and the amount of promotion actors are willing to undertake in support of new releases.

In announcing the release delay of The Dry 2, Eric Bana, actor and producer of Pick Up Truck Pictures said: “It is with some regret, but a large amount of conviction that we have decided to postpone the release of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. I’m incredibly proud of this much anticipated Australian film and want to be able to do it justice by promoting it thoroughly.”

Narelle Portanier/Supplied Eric Bana as Aaron Falk in Force of Nature: The Dry 2.

Bana added he supports the stand SAG-AFTRA are taking on behalf of all working actors and that the plan remains to do Q&A’s, press appearances and event screenings at the time of release.

Force of Nature; The Dry 2 is based on the bestselling novel by Jane Harper with Eric Bana reprising his character Aaron Falk from the first film.

A new release date for the film will be announced soon, although there is no word yet when the Hollywood strike will end with the expectation that it will continue for months as more big name stars start to back it.