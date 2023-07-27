Move along Barbie, what we know about the Polly Pocket movie

So long, Barbie: Mattel’s cinematic universe is set to expand past its hot pink box office hit with a full range of toy-inspired films.

Polly Pocket will be the next doll Mattel takes from toy box to big screen – so what do we know about the film so far?

Who are the stars involved?

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announced she would be playing the pint-sized doll in an Instagram post in 2021, teasing the film would “reintroduce Polly to the world in a fun, modern way”.

“As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project,” Collins wrote.

Girls creator Lena Dunham is the writer and director behind the project, and told Variety the Polly Pocket dolls were “responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me”.

Getty, Creative Commons Lily Collins and Lena Dunham are involved in the Polly Pocket movie.

“Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director.”

In July 2023, head and executive producer of Mattel Films Robbie Brenner told Variety the script was finished, and that it’s “great”.

”Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible,” Brenner said.

“Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

What do we know about it so far?

The Polly Pocket film will see the doll come to life and befriend a young girl – while remaining in her signature miniature size, Dunham confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world,” Dunham told the outlet.

“Let’s just say Polly Pocket was at her best when she was the original teensy tiny '90s size. They made her a little bigger now, which I support because of choking hazards, but I’m writing '90s tiny.”

Joe Maher/Getty Images Polly Pocket writer and director Lena Dunham says the film will see the pint-sized doll enter the real world in her signature size.

Fair warning: if you’re desperate for your next nostalgic toy fix, you’ll likely be waiting a while for Polly Pocket.

Though the script is finished, the double Hollywood strikes mean production for this film won’t start until late 2023 or early 2024.

Are there any more Mattel films coming?

Clearly hoping for a Marvel-esque cinematic takeover, Mattel already has more than a dozen films based on their range of toys planned.

Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya is involved with an upcoming Barney film, which Brenner likened to Spike Jonez’s Being John Malkovich and Adaptation, saying the film will “be more adult and have adult themes – and sort of be a little bit off-kilter”.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/AP Barbie was just the beginning: Mattel already has more than a dozen films based on their range of toys planned.

A Hot Wheels film, directed by Star Wars’ JJ Abrams, is also in the works, and, like Barbie and Polly Pocket, the toy vehicles will come to life.

Mattel’s other projects include Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, American Girl, Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe, Major Matt Mason, UNO, Wishbone, Matchbox, Thomas & Friends, View Master, and Christmas Balloon.